The 17th Annual U.S. Open-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast 2020-2024, Part II, reveals that some verticals in open-loop prepaid show the capacity for growth, while others, including Campus, show drastic, and likely secular decline.
The forecast is derived from market knowledge gained through research done since 2004. However, even this archive of more than a decade of historical data provides little guidance on the future of markets that are growing rapidly and facing disruptive technology and services as well as historic new regulatory constraints. These factors, combined with dependence on funding sources tightly coupled to the economy and consumer sentiment, mean that the prepaid market is volatile and variable from one segment to another.
Considering the robust 2019 economy and new regulations that started April 1, 2019, followed by the social and economic disruption of 2020's COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for dramatic shifts among prepaid card segments is readily apparent. The findings for 2019, and the forecast for the future predict just this kind of volatility for some segments.
"Government funding is not necessary to the health of any given open-loop prepaid vertical, even if it doesn't hurt," said Theodore Iacobuzio, vice president and managing director of the research division. "For example, Open-Loop Restricted Access Network loads show secular growth into the new decade's middle years."
Highlights of this report include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
A Note on Methodology
Open Loop Market Load Forecast
3. Business Time and Expense Category
Open Loop Events and Meetings
Open Loop Employee and Partner Incentives
Open Loop Consumer Incentives
4. Campus
Open Loop Campus Segment
5. In-Store Gift Cards Category (Open Loop)
In-Store Gift Cards
6. Government Category (Open Loop)
Social Security
Open Loop Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
Court-Ordered Payments
State Unemployment
7. Insurance Category
Insurance Cards
8. Payroll and Benefits Category
Payroll Cards
Open Loop Benefits Cards
FSA/HSA Cards
9. Other Open Loop Cards
10. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
