The Europe Printed Circuit Board Market was valued at USD 1913.1 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 2020.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.53% during the period (2020 - 2025). The printed circuit board (PCB) industry experienced rapid growth in the last few years, primarily owing to the continuous development of consumer electronics devices and increasing demand for PCBs in all electronics and electrical equipment.
Key Market Trends
Automotive Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
The market demand for PCBs in the European Automotive industry is mainly being driven by the adoption of several technologies, like ADAS systems. Over the last decade, the E.U. institutions have played an active role in promoting ADAS policy and research.
Healthcare Segment to Witness Significant Growth
With the healthcare sector witnessing advanced inventions, like wearables, board cameras, and blood pressure monitors, the PCBs used in their circuitry, help by subsequently giving an accurate data for diagnosis, health stats of patients, and keeping up with health progress or emerging health issues.
Competitive Landscape
The Europe Printed Circuit Board Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple players in the market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions in order to increase the performance of their product and stay competitive in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Jabil Inc., Aspocomp Group PLC, Benchmark Electronics Inc., among others.
