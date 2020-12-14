Tysons Corner, VA (USA) and Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) announced a multi-year agreement for Cvent Transient Business Intelligence. Under the agreement, Radisson Hotel Group will use Cvent’s business intelligence software to evaluate and enhance property-level transient performance for 85 of its properties across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

As the hospitality industry contends with the impact of the global pandemic, hoteliers are increasingly turning to technology, including Cvent Transient solutions, to gather comprehensive market and competitive intelligence to win business and improve property and chain performance. Since acquiring Lanyon, Cvent has made significant investments in its transient platform to support both buyers and suppliers in an increasingly dynamic travel environment. Radisson Hotel Group has been a Cvent partner for more than a decade, and this multi-year partnership is the first Transient Business Intelligence deal specifically for its portfolio of hotels across EMEA. The deal highlights Cvent’s industry-leading insights, expertise and commitment to support the evolving needs of hotels through its innovative suite of software solutions.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Cvent and leverage its world-class transient business intelligence solutions to expand our market share and maximize our corporate sales and marketing efforts as part of our ambitious five-year growth and development plan,” said Gianni Di Fede, RHG EMEA VP of revenue management. “At Radisson Hotel Group, we believe that the road to recovery is closely connected to the effective utilization of technology to drive results. Cvent’s solutions are crucial to helping our properties successfully navigate the RFP season, and ensuring we are in a strong position to attract guests and partners.”

“A deal of this nature not only reflects our two companies’ confidence in the future of business travel, but also highlights the increasingly important role technology plays in the hospitality industry to drive success,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “With decades of industry expertise, we have the solutions hoteliers need to gain valuable insights and outperform their competitive set to win more business. We’ve supported tens of thousands of hotel clients through good times and bad, and deeply understand that in times of crisis, success means being there for your customers and delivering the solutions they need to not just recover but thrive long-term. This is why we are so excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Radisson Hotel Group and to work closely with their team growing and increasing their market share for years to come.”

