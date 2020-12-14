Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID 19 & Market Opportunity for FGD Systems and Other APCE in India Till 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5019 MW of Coal-based power capacity in India on the radar of being shut down, due to delays in submission of a plan for emission control norm



Due to the strict environmental norms, coal-based power plants across India are in the process of installing & upgrading FGD systems, ESPs and other air pollution control equipments. An opportunity of approximately 166 GW lies under for APCE value chain players till 2022.



India historically has been dependent upon coal-based thermal generation at large to meet its baseload requirements which indeed is a polluting source of energy generation. Moreover, ageing thermal power units, falling plant efficiencies, rising power demand and the need for meeting global environmental standards is diverting the existing thermal power generation market more towards upgrading and modernizing the existing units than adding up the fresh capacities.



In fact, about 166.4 GW of thermal power capacity has been targeted to install flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems in a phased manner by 2022. Apart from this, the thermal power units that are already hitting the operational age of 10-15 years do hold significant business potential for efficiency up-gradation & installing air pollution equipment control equipments in the years to come.



Key Topics Covered:

Contents and Coverage FGD & APCE Market in India - Know How & Impact of Pandemic Market Opportunity for FGD & APCE for Industrial Usage till 2025

Market Opportunity for FGD & APCE for end-use type till 2025

Demand Assessment & Opportunity Examination for FGD Systems & APCE by Equipment Wise Type till 2025

Examining the Market Share, Market Size and Competition Landscaping of Major OEMs in FGD & APCE Market

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Opportunity for FGD Systems & APCE in India till 2025

Region-Wise Market Opportunity for FGD Systems and APCE in India Till 2025

Market Opportunity Split for Key-Value Chain Players in FGD & APCE Market in India till 2025

Tracking Key Projects

Companies Mentioned

BHEL

Siemens

GE

Tata Projects

L&T

Enviropol Engineers

Technip India

ISGEC Heavy Engineering

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Systems

Thermax

Ducon Technologies

Clyde Bergmann

AOF Filtration Systems

IMECO Limited

NGSL

TTPL

MET Technology

