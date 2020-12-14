Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Benchmarking: Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis on Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending platform operators. The report covers various aspects including market overview, value chain analysis, market evolution, market size of Peer-to-Peer Lending platforms on the basis of loans disbursed and market segmentation by location of loans disbursed in and outside Java, regulatory framework impacting the Indonesia market and competition landscape.
The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Indonesia Peer-to-Peer lending market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
3. Indonesia Economy Overview
3.1. Evolution of Banking in Indonesia
3.2. Structure of Banking System in Indonesia
4. Value Chain Analysis (Operating Model, Process Flow, Pros and Cons, Challenges Faced and Solutions)
5. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Ecosystem
6. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Overview
7. Government Regulations
8. Issues and Challenges
9. Cross Comparison of Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms and Banks
10. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Size, 2016-2018
10.1. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation by Disbursement, 2018
11. Competition Stage, Major Players, Competitive Trends and Competition Parameters
12. Company Profiles (Company Synopsis, Business Strategy, USP, Lenders and Borrower Profile and Employee Headcount, Business Model, Number of Loans, Amount Disbursed, NPL, Commission Income, Investor Return, Average Loan Duration)
12.1. Modalku
12.2. Danamas
12.3. Investree
12.4. Koinworks
12.5. Crowde
12.6. Amartha
12.7. Crowdo
12.8. Akseleran
12.9. Mekar
12.10. Aktivaku
13. Indonesia Peer to Peer Lending Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2024E
14. Analyst Recommendations in Indonesia Peer to Peer Lending Market
14.1. Success Case Study - Faircent
14.2. Failure Case Study - Lending Club
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
