The report provides a comprehensive analysis on Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending platform operators. The report covers various aspects including market overview, value chain analysis, market evolution, market size of Peer-to-Peer Lending platforms on the basis of loans disbursed and market segmentation by location of loans disbursed in and outside Java, regulatory framework impacting the Indonesia market and competition landscape.



The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Indonesia Peer-to-Peer lending market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Overview and Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Regulations

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Future and projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling



3. Indonesia Economy Overview

3.1. Evolution of Banking in Indonesia

3.2. Structure of Banking System in Indonesia



4. Value Chain Analysis (Operating Model, Process Flow, Pros and Cons, Challenges Faced and Solutions)



5. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Ecosystem



6. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Overview

Key Takeaways from Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry

Reasons for Emergence of Peer-to-Peer Lending

Fintech Landscape in Indonesia

7. Government Regulations

Financial Services Authority, OJK

Comparison of Regulation between Indonesia and India

8. Issues and Challenges

Limited Access to Credit History Database

Funds Transfer and misuse

Bases 3, Banks and Peer-to-Peer Loans

Illegal Peer-to-Peer Lending Operators

Legal Issues Related to Fintech

Fails to Solve Financial Inclusion Concerns

Adverse Selection

Long Term Lending

9. Cross Comparison of Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms and Banks



10. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Size, 2016-2018

10.1. Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation by Disbursement, 2018



11. Competition Stage, Major Players, Competitive Trends and Competition Parameters

Strength and Weakness of Major Players (Koinworks, Investree, Modalku, Amartha, Akseleran, Crowde, Crowdo, Danamas, and Aktivaku)

Market Share of Major P2P Lending Platforms by Loan Disbursed, 2018

Heat Map of P2P Lending Platforms by Presence in Personal Loans, Term Loans, Invoice Financing, Buyer Financing, Collateral, Bond Issue, SE Asia Presence, Sharia Financing

Cross Comparison between P2P Lending Players (Loan Disbursed, Business Model, Number of Lenders, Borrowers, NPL, Average Loan Amount, Investors, Fund Raised), 2018

12. Company Profiles (Company Synopsis, Business Strategy, USP, Lenders and Borrower Profile and Employee Headcount, Business Model, Number of Loans, Amount Disbursed, NPL, Commission Income, Investor Return, Average Loan Duration)

12.1. Modalku

12.2. Danamas

12.3. Investree

12.4. Koinworks

12.5. Crowde

12.6. Amartha

12.7. Crowdo

12.8. Akseleran

12.9. Mekar

12.10. Aktivaku



13. Indonesia Peer to Peer Lending Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2024E

Key Takeaways from Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry

Future Ecosystem Interactions

14. Analyst Recommendations in Indonesia Peer to Peer Lending Market

14.1. Success Case Study - Faircent

14.2. Failure Case Study - Lending Club



