Paris, 14th December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 07/12/2020 10,000 8.5621 € 85,621 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.5621 € 85,621 € Total 08/12/2020 13,000 8.5697 € 111,406 XPAR Cancellation 13,000 8.5697 € 111,406 € Total 09/12/2020 10,000 8.5903 € 85,903 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.5903 € 85,903 € Total 10/12/2020 14,000 8.5043 € 119,060 XPAR Cancellation 14,000 8.5043 € 119,060 € Total 11/12/2020 20,000 8.3893 € 167,786 XPAR Cancellation 20,000 8.3893 € 167,786 € Total 07/12/2020 - 11/12/2020 67,000 8.5041 € 569,777 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 07/12/2020 Purchase 709 8.5800 € 6,083.22 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 627 8.5500 € 5,360.85 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 531 8.5700 € 4,550.67 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 413 8.5800 € 3,543.54 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 407 8.5400 € 3,475.78 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.5100 € 3,123.17 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 600 8.5900 € 5,154.00 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.5700 € 4,482.11 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.5500 € 3,035.25 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 75 8.5700 € 642.75 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.5700 € 4,482.11 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 427 8.5200 € 3,638.04 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5100 € 8,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 727 8.5600 € 6,223.12 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 587 8.5500 € 5,018.85 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.5600 € 5,178.80 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 357 8.5700 € 3,059.49 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 509 8.6200 € 4,387.58 € XPAR Cancellation 07/12/2020 Purchase 658 8.6200 € 5,671.96 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 418 8.5300 € 3,565.54 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.5900 € 4,295.00 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 212 8.5900 € 1,821.08 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 56 8.5900 € 481.04 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 577 8.6000 € 4,962.20 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6000 € 3,078.80 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 574 8.6100 € 4,942.14 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 414 8.6300 € 3,572.82 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 457 8.6000 € 3,930.20 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 67 8.5800 € 574.86 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 296 8.5800 € 2,539.68 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.5600 € 1,712.00 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.6200 € 862.00 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6200 € 3,085.96 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.6600 € 3,715.14 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.6100 € 3,788.40 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 152 8.5600 € 1,301.12 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 284 8.5600 € 2,431.04 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 388 8.5800 € 3,329.04 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.5600 € 17,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5600 € 3,030.24 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 41 8.5700 € 351.37 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.5700 € 248.53 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 599 8.5800 € 5,139.42 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.5400 € 4,363.94 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 120 8.5200 € 1,022.40 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 66 8.5200 € 562.32 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.5200 € 3,143.88 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 1,631 8.5200 € 13,896.12 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.5400 € 3,159.80 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 115 8.5400 € 982.10 € XPAR Cancellation 08/12/2020 Purchase 515 8.5400 € 4,398.10 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.6000 € 2,244.60 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 145 8.6000 € 1,247.00 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 573 8.5800 € 4,916.34 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 576 8.5900 € 4,947.84 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 424 8.5900 € 3,642.16 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 402 8.5900 € 3,453.18 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.6000 € 5,203.00 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.5800 € 3,097.38 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 581 8.6500 € 5,025.65 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 362 8.6300 € 3,124.06 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.6400 € 3,931.20 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.6100 € 3,409.56 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 227 8.5500 € 1,940.85 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 278 8.5500 € 2,376.90 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.5600 € 5,144.56 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 364 8.5500 € 3,112.20 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.5700 € 1,096.96 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.5700 € 3,188.04 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.5700 € 3,050.92 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 373 8.5700 € 3,196.61 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.6000 € 3,741.00 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 364 8.5900 € 3,126.76 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 460 8.5800 € 3,946.80 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 412 8.5900 € 3,539.08 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.5900 € 2,989.32 € XPAR Cancellation 09/12/2020 Purchase 141 8.5900 € 1,211.19 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 110 8.5900 € 944.90 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 706 8.5900 € 6,064.54 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 375 8.5800 € 3,217.50 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.5800 € 3,697.98 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 517 8.5500 € 4,420.35 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 377 8.5800 € 3,234.66 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.5500 € 3,163.50 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 230 8.5500 € 1,966.50 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 400 8.5400 € 3,416.00 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 73 8.5400 € 623.42 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5300 € 3,019.62 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 338 8.5300 € 2,883.14 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 16 8.5300 € 136.48 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 454 8.5400 € 3,877.16 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.5500 € 3,471.30 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.5500 € 3,941.55 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 136 8.5100 € 1,157.36 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 864 8.5100 € 7,352.64 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.5100 € 3,872.05 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.4400 € 3,063.72 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 1,030 8.4300 € 8,682.90 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 146 8.4300 € 1,230.78 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 694 8.5000 € 5,899.00 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.4300 € 16,860.00 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 824 8.4300 € 6,946.32 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 467 8.5100 € 3,974.17 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 568 8.5000 € 4,828.00 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 142 8.5100 € 1,208.42 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 257 8.5100 € 2,187.07 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 109 8.5300 € 929.77 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 202 8.5300 € 1,723.06 € XPAR Cancellation 10/12/2020 Purchase 125 8.5300 € 1,066.25 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 681 8.4700 € 5,768.07 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.5400 € 4,372.48 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.4500 € 295.75 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 327 8.4500 € 2,763.15 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 526 8.4100 € 4,423.66 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.3600 € 8,360.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 835 8.3300 € 6,955.55 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.3600 € 3,101.56 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.3600 € 3,084.84 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 350 8.4100 € 2,943.50 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.4100 € 252.30 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 260 8.4500 € 2,197.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.4500 € 2,028.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 280 8.4500 € 2,366.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 231 8.4500 € 1,951.95 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 42 8.4500 € 354.90 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.4500 € 185.90 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 409 8.4200 € 3,443.78 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 263 8.4000 € 2,209.20 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 160 8.4000 € 1,344.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 165 8.3300 € 1,374.45 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 241 8.4000 € 2,024.40 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 247 8.4000 € 2,074.80 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.3700 € 677.97 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 94 8.3700 € 786.78 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 175 8.3700 € 1,464.75 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.3700 € 677.97 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.3600 € 4,163.28 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 162 8.3600 € 1,354.32 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 340 8.3600 € 2,842.40 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.4200 € 3,991.08 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 499 8.4200 € 4,201.58 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.3800 € 3,117.36 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 98 8.3800 € 821.24 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 24 8.3800 € 201.12 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 53 8.3800 € 444.14 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 454 8.3800 € 3,804.52 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3800 € 3,075.46 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 350 8.3800 € 2,933.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 92 8.3800 € 770.96 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 445 8.3800 € 3,729.10 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 834 8.3800 € 6,988.92 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 717 8.3800 € 6,008.46 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 2,236 8.3800 € 18,737.68 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 807 8.3800 € 6,762.66 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 629 8.3700 € 5,264.73 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 757 8.3700 € 6,336.09 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.3600 € 4,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 375 8.3600 € 3,135.00 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.3600 € 250.80 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 470 8.3600 € 3,929.20 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 86 8.3600 € 718.96 € XPAR Cancellation 11/12/2020 Purchase 304 8.3600 € 2,541.44 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

















1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







