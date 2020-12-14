Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share, Size and Growth, By Type, By End-User By Product And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing occurrences of renal failure due to hypertension, stress, and diabetes mellitus globally, are the major factors influencing the market growth.
The Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2027. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases and technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.
Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a method of dialysis that uses dialysis solution and the inner lining of the abdomen to drain blood when the kidneys are not functioning efficiently. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood. ESRD (End-stage renal disease), which is generally known as kidney failure, is a significant factor for the growth of the market. Diabetes is the most common cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and a shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors that are responsible for stimulating the market growth. However, the lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries are some factors that may hinder the market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets would create future opportunities.
Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and a rising number of chronic diseases, and several initiatives by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of around 35.3% of the market by 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By End-User Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
