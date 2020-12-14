Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







One of the major factors driving the growth of the pedestrian entrance control systems market is the rising threat of terrorism all across the globe. It has become imperative for various organizations and governments across the world to invest in latest and advanced security solutions to ensure public and private safety of physical sites and people visiting or working there. Other factors such as rise in thefts and espionage have further fuelled the growth in the global pedestrian entrance control systems market.



Some of the factors restraining the growth in this market include high initial costs, and lack of technological awareness, among others. However, with increasing demand for security and rising threats against numerous government and commercial buildings across the world, the overall pedestrian entrance control systems market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players profiled in the report are URSA Gates Ltd., APT Controls Limited, Boon Edam, Inc., PERCo, Automatic Systems SA, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Kaba Group, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Inc., SKIDATA AG, Mecanizados Argusa, S.A. and Turnstile Security Inc.



In 2019, the transportation interchanges application segment was the largest contributor in the global pedestrian entrance control systems market, in terms of revenue. The transportation interchanges segment includes various train and bus stations and depots which experience heavy pedestrian traffic flow throughout the day.



The deployment of latest pedestrian entrance control systems enables such station operators to closely monitor passengers, direct traffic flow and collect fares effectively. With increasing investments in towards public infrastructure in most of the developing countries across the world, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The sports grounds and stadiums segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of rising number of sporting events across the world. With the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative for stadium operators to manage the flow of large crowds of people coming to any sporting event thereby, increasing the demand for various gates and turnstiles at such location.



Furthermore, factors such as rising vulnerabilities of sports stadiums and increasing terror threats are expected to further drive the growth in this segment in the following years.



