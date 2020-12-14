Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Delivery Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Insulin Delivery Systems Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulin Delivery Systems estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Insulin Delivery Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Pen needles Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Pen needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhardt Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulin Delivery Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Growing Global Population Pushes Up Demand for Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide: Total Number of Diabetics (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2045

Sedentary Lifestyle and Ageing Population Augment Growth Prospects

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Drives Opportunities in Developed Nations

Growing Diabetes Epidemic in Asia-Pacific to Boost Adoption of Insulin Pens

Opportunity Indicator: Total Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (In Million) in Southeast Asia for the Years 2019 and 2035

A Review of Insulin Delivery Devices

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Treatment for the Years 2019, 2025, 2030, 2035 & 2040

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes Care Sheds Focus on Insulin Delivery Systems

Constantly Expanding R&D Activities and New Pioneering Treatments Influence Growth

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations Crucial to Future Growth

Advent of Smart Insulin Pens

Emergence of Patch Pumps for Insulin Delivery

Next-Generation Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Automates Insulin Delivery

Emergence of Oral Insulin as an Alternative Insulin Delivery Method Presents Significant Challenges

High Cost of Insulin Hampers Growth Prospects

Risks Associated with Reuse of Insulin Pen Needles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 73

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ial2eo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900