Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene capacity increased from 164.60 mtpa in 2014 to 191.73 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 3.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 191.73 mtpa in 2019 to 286.40 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.0 percent



Scope

Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

Global ethylene capacity outlook by country

Ethylene planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Ethylene Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Ethylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global Ethylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

3.7. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

3.8. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry

3.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

3.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries



4. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects



5. Africa Ethylene Industry

5.1. Africa Ethylene Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Ethylene Industry,Capacity by Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Africa Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

5.5. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.6. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

5.7. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

5.8. Ethylene Industry in Egypt

5.9. Ethylene Industry in South Africa

5.10. Ethylene Industry in Nigeria

5.11. Ethylene Industry in Libya

5.12. Ethylene Industry in Algeria



6. Asia Ethylene Industry



7. Europe Ethylene Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Ethylene Industry



9. Middle East Ethylene Industry



10. North America Ethylene Industry



11. South America Ethylene Industry



12. Oceania Ethylene Industry



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Exxon Mobil Corp

RusGazDobycha

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co Ltd

China Petrochemical Corp

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Sibur Holding

China National Petroleum Corp

The National Petrochemical Co

