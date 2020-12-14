Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2023' report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.
This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2023).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.
It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.
Key Highlights
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Top Markets
Competitive Landscape
Regional Overview
Market Outlook
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
