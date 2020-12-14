Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



'Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2023' report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.



This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2023).



The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.



It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading Personal Accident and Health insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.

Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Scope



It provides historical values for the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2019-2023.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry and market forecasts to 2023.

It provides key market trends in the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial Personal Accident and Health insurance sectors.

It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing Personal Accident and Health insurance via different channels.

It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Key Market Trends

Global Overview

Market Size

Key Lines of Business

Commercial and Retail

Top Markets

Consumer Preferences

Cross-Product Penetration

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition Overview

Company Profiles

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South and Central America

Market Outlook

Key Statistics

Appendix



Companies Mentioned



The People's Insurance Company (Group) Of China

Axa SA

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Limited

Munich Re

CZ Groep

Cooperatie VGZ UA

Vereniging Achmea

Allianz SE

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Ping An Insurance Company Of China Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aw1k86

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900