The Dutch CBD market is one of the more mature in the world, the Netherlands having had an established relationship with cannabis before the CBD trend. That said, products appear to focus on traditional formats, with the major activity being seen in non-specialist product categories.
The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on new product and pricing analysis, the addition and discontinuation of products, and change in brand engagement with product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Brands and categories
Table: Most prevalent brands
Chart: Number of product categories carried
Chart: Product offering: number of brands
Chart: Product offering over time: number of brands
Chart: Product offering: number of SKUs
Chart: Product offering over time: number of SKUs
Chart: Number of SKUs added and removed
Product analysis
Chart: New product analysis
Chart: New product pricing analysis
Chart: Discontinued product analysis
Pricing analysis
Charts: Price reductions
Chart: Pricing analysis: RRPs
Chart: Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD
Chart: Pricing analysis: most common formats
Chart: Price per mg by product category over time
Chart: Price per mg variation
Additional cannabinoid analysis
Charts: Additional cannabinoids analysis
Companies Mentioned
