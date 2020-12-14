Durham, NC, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leader in enterprise workflow automation and business process management, and Typeform, a leading online form building software company, are unveiling a new workflow integration today for Typeform users.

This new integration allows Typeform users to easily turn their forms into powerful workflows with point-and-click functionality. Workflow for Typeform provides the ability to control workflows entirely from email and/or Slack, as well as create workflows with multiple levels of approvers, with the help of ad-hoc reassignment, workflow history logs, one-click reassignment and reporting.

“Typeform has a very unique approach to forms with their elegant, single-question style forms,” said Brian Reale, founder and CEO of ProcessMaker. “Many Typeform users have been looking for a way to connect their Typeforms to business approval workflows - now they can do just that with Workflow for Typeform.”

Thousands of companies of all sizes collect data with Typeform. These companies will now have the ability to easily add workflows to their forms without coding.

"Typeform was founded on the belief that every interaction counts. With the Workflow for Typeform integration, the approval process is simplified on both sides, meaning fewer, and better, interactions. It's a win-win," said Francois Grenier, Head of Product Partnerships at Typeform.

Once a workflow, known as an “action,” has been set up, it is triggered by the submission of a Typeform and is completely dynamic. Further, multiple “actions” can be linked together to form more complex workflows. The workflow itself lives entirely in email and/or Slack and does not require anyone interacting with the workflow to login to software in order to make a decision or comment. With the history of the workflow appended to every request, each member of the workflow is fully informed to make the best possible decision.

Workflow for Typeform is now available to all Typeform users and provides the ability to add a critical layer of intelligent workflow to any Typeform. This new integration by ProcessMaker will give Typeform users the ability to create powerful form-based workflows in a matter of clicks.

To learn more about Workflow for Typeform, visit www.workflowfortypeform.com and the integration listing on Typeform Connect.

About Typeform

Founded in 2012 by David Okuniev and Robert Muñoz, Typeform transformed traditional online data collection methods into an intuitive, conversational experience, and put an end to boring, lifeless forms. With Typeform, people can easily create beautifully-designed, interactive, and mobile-optimized surveys & forms that people love to interact with, and with no technical experience necessary. One customer remarked, "It's not just a form, it feels like a conversation." Typeform currently employs 270 people and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, with an office in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.typeform.com

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a low-code BPM and workflow automation platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to automate complex cross functional workflows that connect people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

