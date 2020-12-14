Houston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerome Karam, Houston-based founder of JMK5 Holdings, has announced several new projects in development that will bring new life to many different prospective communities in Houston. He has acquired both residential and commercial real estate properties throughout the Houston area that are currently being repurposed, with planned openings as early as January 2021. These projects will bring jobs, better the economic ecosystems around Houston, and provide useful services for the folks living in the various Houston suburbs. Jerome Karam's experience selling millions of dollars worth of real estate in the Southern United States equips him well to take on these projects in efforts to improve lives and the economy in communities throughout the Houston area.





Karam's residential real estate projects include the Bayou Bend Estates, a 47-family community that boasts waterfront properties. The Galveston Bay Club, another bayou community, is currently being developed in the Eckret Bayou, with a limited number of lots available. Another 40 lots of affordable waterfront properties will be opening up as well in the Hideaway Estates, where each property boasts amazing coastal wildlife and breath-taking scenery. All of these residential properties will be beautiful developments that enrich the communities they are part of.





Karam also plans to have the Magnolia Bend Manor completely renovated and ready for move-in in January 2021. It is located on the Buffalo Bayou and offers over 9,000 square feet of refined living space.





In the commercial sector, JMK5 Holdings is working on repurposing several community hubs all over the Houston area. The projects are designed with functionality, accessibility, and community needs at the forefront of all planning efforts.





The renowned Falstaff Brewery, established in 1895, is being repurposed into three separate establishments--a climate-controlled indoor storage space, a wedding venue, and a boutique hotel. The Falstaff Hotel will galvanize the surrounding community in Galveston, Texas.





The shopping district in League City can expect a fabulous addition to Walker Street, where JMK5 Holding's Jerome Karam is planning to build commercial real estate that will host a variety of new businesses in the sector. Walker Street, already known for its high volume of traffic, will soon be bustling even more.





Cossaboom Family YMCA, purchased by JMK5 Holdings in 2018, is also under remodeling efforts to transform into a self-storage facility as well as a state-of-the-art gym, World Gym Houston.





Alvin, a suburb of south-west Houston, will soon witness the opening of Right Move Storage Alvin, located in the old building off Medic Lane that housed Alvin Hospital, bringing much-needed storage space to the Alvin community.





About Jerome Karam:



Jerome Karam, well-known throughout the Houston and Galveston County Real Estate communities, is moving full speed ahead on these projects and he brings a wealth of experience and expertise into his ongoing efforts. His reputation in turning around dilapidated commercial buildings and shopping centers into bustling places of business precedes him and has attracted the attention of the Galveston mayor, who has given Karam the nickname of "Mr. Impossible." Through Karam's efforts, areas of Houston that were once abandoned and neglected are becoming beautiful, bustling places of business that contribute to the overall economic growth of the Houston metroplex. For Jerome Karam Houston is a place of opportunities where he can further his business to bring more opportunities to the people of Houston.