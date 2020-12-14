MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) received the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics on December 10, 2020.

“The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business," said Steve J. Bernas, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Torch Award winners demonstrate the highest ethical standards and trust with customers, business partners, and the communities in which they do business. Being a recipient of this award indicates the company not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices." This year marks the first year this award was granted to an organization in BBB’s new category for associations.

NABP’s core practices demonstrate its belief in high ethical standards, which is central to the BBB’s principles. The Association stands out as a leader in the pharmacy community while exercising its mission to protect the public health. Through its programs and services, such as its pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, examinations that assess pharmacist competency, as well as its accreditation and inspection programs, NABP aims to establish trust in the marketplace while supporting public health and ensuring patient safety.

“It is gratifying to be recognized for the work that we consider to be ‘the right thing to do,’” remarks NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. Displaying values of cooperation and innovation not only translates to protecting public health but also permeates the culture at NABP. “We pride ourselves on being a great place to work,” says Carter. NABP employees thrive in the professional, team-oriented environment that consistently demonstrates the values of respect, dedication, and innovation.

In addition, NABP takes pride in its commitment to community and actively supports local outreach efforts through fundraising and volunteer opportunities with organizations including Feed My Starving Children, Make-A-Wish Illinois, Maryville Academy, and Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

Larissa Doucette National Association of Boards of Pharmacy 847/391-4405 help@nabp.pharmacy