December 2020, 14th

Aéroports de Paris SA

November 2020 traffic figures

In November 2020, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 87.5% compared to November 2019 with 1.0 million passengers welcomed.

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 58.6% compared to November 2019 with 6.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E (halls K & L) and 2F are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Terminal 2AC, closed since December 1st, will reopen on December 17th. At Paris-Orly, Orly 3 and Orly 4 are open to passenger traffic. Orly 4, closed since November 19th, has reopened since December 10th. Orly 1B, closed since November 11th, will reopen from December 16th.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, all airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-85.4%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: Asia-Pacific (-94.8%), North America (-93.1%), Latin America (-90.3%), the Middle East (- 85.9%), Africa (- 78.3%), the French Overseas Territories (-68.6%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 90.8%;

Traffic within France was down by 84.1%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 86.7%. The connecting rate stood at 26.6%, up by 1.4 point compared with November 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 61.0 % with a total of 88.2 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has decreased by 68.9%, with a total of 31.1 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 68.5%. The connecting rate stands at 23.2%, up by 0.6 point.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, decreased by 67.1% in November 2020 and has decreased by 74.4% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of April 6th, 20193. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airports traffic decreased by 69.5% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 74.6% in November 2020 and has decreased by 65.5% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 83.0% in November 2020 and has decreased by 76.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, decreased by 62.4% in November 2020.

Passengers Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 632,451 -88.8% 21,121,477 -70.0% 26,905,621 -64.6% Paris-Orly 357,872 -84.2% 9,961,845 -66.3% 12,277,083 -61.7% Total Paris Aéroport 990,323 -87.5% 31,083,322 -68.9% 39,182,704 -63.7% Santiago de Chile 484,776 -74.6% 7,757,306 -65.5% 9,878,484 -60.0% Amman 106,797 -83.0% 1,915,860 -76.8% 2,575,451 -71.0% New Delhi 2,506,648 -60.4% 25,595,848 -58.8% 31,904,378 -53.3% Hyderabad 948,584 -52.1% 8,427,957 -58.3% 10,485,276 -52.6% Cebu 44,010 -95.6% 2,678,799 -76.7% 3,858,561 -69.1% Total GMR Airports 3,499,242 -62.4 36,702,604 -60.9% 46,248,215 -55.1% Antalya 521,598 -61.6% 9,510,673 -72.7% 10,421,651 -70.8% Ankara 362,930 -65.3% 4,763,328 -62.7% 5,693,732 -59.1% Izmir 395,229 -56.2% 5,163,095 -55.2% 6,032,496 -51.5% Bodrum 56,782 -43.4% 1,458,174 -65.7% 1,547,268 -64.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 22,026 -46.0% 257,120 -75.6% 304,550 -72.0% Medina 101,842 -82.7% 2,144,037 -71.9% 2,898,480 -65.2% Tunisia 9,750 -85.6% 316,603 -89.4% 376,826 -87.7% Georgia 15,021 -93.7% 621,989 -84.7% 869,547 -80.0% North Macedonia 45,218 -76.0% 732,986 -70.5% 929,837 -64.9% Zagreb(5) 42,715 -82.7% 883,325 -72.4% 1,114,470 -67.4% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(6) 1,573,111 -67.1% 25,851,330 -69.5% 30,188,857 -66.2% Total TAV Airports 1,573,111 -67.1% 25,851,330 -74.4% 30,188,857 -66.2%

Aircraft Movements Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 10,926 -71.1% 199,148 -56.7% 237,513 -52.4% Paris-Orly 3,666 -77.0% 76,803 -62.1% 92,678 -57.9% Total Paris Aéroport 14,592 -72.9% 275,951 -58.3% 330,191 -54.1% Santiago de Chile 4,783 -63.6% 56,749 -60.5% 70,401 -55.3% Amman 1,749 -69.9% 22,233 -69.8% 28,354 -64.4% New Delhi 20,161 -48.4% 194,352 -51.6% 233,968 -46.9% Hyderabad 8,865 -45.0% 82,362 -50.5% 99,322 -45.4% Cebu 535 -93.9% 25,627 -73.3% 35,269 -66.4% Total GMR Airports 29,561 -53.8% 302,341 -54.5% 368,559 -49.3% Antalya 3,963 -53.1% 59,788 -68.8% 72,008 -63.6% Ankara 3,071 -55.3% 37,057 -55.7% 43,680 -52.3% Izmir 3,154 -44.4% 38,025 -46.5% 44,477 -42.3% Bodrum 542 -14.9% 10,250 -62.0% 11,491 -58.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 178 -39.5% 2,116 -69.2% 2,578 -63.8% Medina 1,114 -73.7% 17,207 -69.0% 22,246 -63.2% Tunisia 150 -72.4% 3,241 -82.4% 3,748 -80.3% Georgia 784 -69.9% 11,276 -71.5% 13,812 -67.7% North Macedonia 689 -53.6% 8,369 -58.6% 9,954 -54.0% Zagreb(1) 1,556 -53.5% 20,118 -51.8% 23,469 -47.6% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(2) 15,201 -55.5% 207,447 -62.7% 247,463 -58.0% Total TAV Airports 15,201 -55.5% 207,447 -68.9% 247,463 -58.0%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Nov. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -84.1% 20.2% -57.8% 20.3% Europe -90.8% 31.3% -71.2% 40.8% Other International

Of which -85.4% 48.5% -70.5% 39.0% Africa -78.3% 20.4% -66.2% 12.2% North America -93.1% 5.4% -79.5% 7.2% Latin America -90.3% 2.5% -70.1% 2.9% Middle-East -85.9% 6.1% -70.6% 4.9% Asia-Pacific -94.8% 2.9% -78.8% 4.4% French Overseas Territories -68.6% 11.2% -46.3% 7.4% Total Paris Aéroport -87.5% 100.0% -68.9% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Nov. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 129,116 - 86.7% 3,545,148 - 68.5% Connecting rate 26.6% +1.4 pt 23.2% +0.6 pt Seat load factor 45.5% -40.0 pt 69.7% -16.9 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. The Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4.700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by 63.6% since the beginning of the year. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be 69.3% since the beginning of the year and 80.2% in November.

2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

3 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

6 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.





