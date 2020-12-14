New York City, NY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neck pain is a fairly common complaint among people who use desktops and laptops for work and anyone who uses smartphones. While these gadgets have made life infinitely easier, they have also led to a sharp rise in poor postures and muscle tightness – both causes and symptoms of neck pain.
Neck and upper back pain occur because of a build-up of tension in the muscles, leading to soreness and inflammation [source]. Being unable to hold up your neck for long stretches of time, tightness and soreness in neck muscles and difficulty moving neck are all symptoms of an underlying problem.
About Neck Relax
Neck Relax is a brand-new neck massager to relieve tension and pain in the neck area, as well as other areas of the body. It alleviates pain and tension in the body using advanced infrared thermal technology, which soothes muscles. It comes with six different pre-programmed settings suited for various kinds of pains, aimed at massaging as well as relaxing. For massaging, it boasts of 16 different intensities to target every kind of muscle tension. The device is incredibly easy to assemble and use, ergonomic, and very flexible, making it a value-addition to every house.
How It Works
How exactly does a simple massager soothe strained muscles and relieve neck pain? Why is it gaining popularity among people who frequently suffer from neck and lower back pains? Simple – it’s because Neck Relax alleviates many problems, be it tense shoulders, painful lower back, neck strains, or muscle soreness in the arms. It even helps improve posture and protects against physical injuries, saving the trouble of booking an appointment with a physiotherapist, having to drive all the way, and spending loads of money on every session.
Neck Relax combines electrical pulses with infrared heating to provide a two-pronged healing experience – the heat soothes the muscles, while the electrical pulses release tension. When sent through the aching area in controlled settings, the electrical current helps ease pain in under an hour. This device can be used to relieve pain in any part of the body – achy feet, sore back, tense shoulders, strained neck. A lot of physiotherapists and fitness trainers swear by these electrical massagers for their clients.
The best part of this device is that the strength of the massages can be modulated using device settings. The gel massage pads vibrate and release an electric current corresponding to the setting chosen by the user. The different settings ensure that the current going inside the body is controlled and provides relief instead of aggravating the condition. All these functions combine to make Neck Relax a valuable product for everyone who moves their body daily.
Benefits of Neck Relax
Neck Relax is not a simple pain reliever. It targets many concerns.
How to Use Neck Relax
Operating this device is fairly simple. It is easy to assemble and doesn’t take a lot of time. The package includes a neck massage machine, along with two gel massage pads and a connecting cable. The device can be powered for up to 7 hours by AAA dry batteries, making the experience of using it smooth and seamless.
With as many as 6 different modes of massage and 16 strength settings, Neck Relax helps fight everyday muscle stress and neck tension. It provides immediate relief and saves both times and repeated trips to a physiotherapist. These five simple steps can be followed to use the product effectively:
Precautions While Using Neck Relax
Despite being easy to use and very beneficial, some precautions must be followed while using the device.
Where to Buy Neck Relax
One unit of Neck Relax costs $118. However, for a limited time, Neck Relax is available at a 50% discount. It can be bought in the following combo deals:
The manufacturers of Neck Relax offer several perks to improve the orders. They offer additional warranty for the device for $5.95 for one year and $9.95 for two years. Customers can also purchase packs of electrodes along with the product at the following prices:
Placing an order on Neck Relax’s website is quick – after selecting the preferred deal, the customer is taken to a payment getaway to complete the order. Orders can be paid through Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards, as well as PayPal. All products come with free shipping.
Cancellation and Returns
Customers can cancel the product from the official website any time after placing the order, as long as the order has not been processed. After the product has been shipped and delivered, the customer has 14 days to initiate a return request.
Pros of Neck Relax
Cons of Neck Relax
Conclusion
Neck pain is both a cause and a symptom of living in the modern world, where hours are spent on the computer and phone. It is an inescapable fact of life, but that does not mean that it can’t be treated without expensive visits to the doctor.
Electrical massagers like Neck Relax provide relief from pain as well as massage functions to release tension from sore muscles. Neck Relax is a valuable product for those who suffer from neck and shoulder pains, get injured easily while playing sports, or have lower back tension.
