NeckRelax uses a combination of cutting-edge massage technologies to stimulate your muscles and release tension held deep within your body.

NeckRelax uses a combination of cutting-edge massage technologies to stimulate your muscles and release tension held deep within your body.

New York City, NY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neck pain is a fairly common complaint among people who use desktops and laptops for work and anyone who uses smartphones. While these gadgets have made life infinitely easier, they have also led to a sharp rise in poor postures and muscle tightness – both causes and symptoms of neck pain.

Neck and upper back pain occur because of a build-up of tension in the muscles, leading to soreness and inflammation [source]. Being unable to hold up your neck for long stretches of time, tightness and soreness in neck muscles and difficulty moving neck are all symptoms of an underlying problem.

About Neck Relax

Neck Relax is a brand-new neck massager to relieve tension and pain in the neck area, as well as other areas of the body. It alleviates pain and tension in the body using advanced infrared thermal technology, which soothes muscles. It comes with six different pre-programmed settings suited for various kinds of pains, aimed at massaging as well as relaxing. For massaging, it boasts of 16 different intensities to target every kind of muscle tension. The device is incredibly easy to assemble and use, ergonomic, and very flexible, making it a value-addition to every house.

How It Works

How exactly does a simple massager soothe strained muscles and relieve neck pain? Why is it gaining popularity among people who frequently suffer from neck and lower back pains? Simple – it’s because Neck Relax alleviates many problems, be it tense shoulders, painful lower back, neck strains, or muscle soreness in the arms. It even helps improve posture and protects against physical injuries, saving the trouble of booking an appointment with a physiotherapist, having to drive all the way, and spending loads of money on every session.

Neck Relax combines electrical pulses with infrared heating to provide a two-pronged healing experience – the heat soothes the muscles, while the electrical pulses release tension. When sent through the aching area in controlled settings, the electrical current helps ease pain in under an hour. This device can be used to relieve pain in any part of the body – achy feet, sore back, tense shoulders, strained neck. A lot of physiotherapists and fitness trainers swear by these electrical massagers for their clients.

The best part of this device is that the strength of the massages can be modulated using device settings. The gel massage pads vibrate and release an electric current corresponding to the setting chosen by the user. The different settings ensure that the current going inside the body is controlled and provides relief instead of aggravating the condition. All these functions combine to make Neck Relax a valuable product for everyone who moves their body daily.

MUST SEE: “We Found an Amazing Discounted Neck Relax Price Here”

Benefits of Neck Relax

Neck Relax is not a simple pain reliever. It targets many concerns.

Releases Tension – Spending hours in front of a computer or bent over a phone can cause large amounts of stress and tension to develop in the neck area. This is frequently referred to as ‘text neck’ – a stressful condition but easy to remedy. Neck Relax draws out the tension in the cervical spine, allowing it to relax, which, in turn, alleviates pain and soreness.

Eases Muscle Tension – Neck Relax also relieves muscle soreness from sports or exercise, helping the body release knots in areas that feel sore or tense. It increases blood flow to tense areas, thus reducing inflammation. The electrical pulses released by the device massage the area around it. As a result, getting back to exercise and recovering from sports injuries is both painless and easier with Neck Relax.

Alleviates Daily Stress – Even in the absence of ‘text neck’ and sports injuries, the body accumulates a lot of stress in the course of daily life [source]. From having to stand in line for hours during the morning commute to keeping a bad posture, the body holds tension even without pain. Neck Relax helps the body achieve proper rest by loosening it and allowing it to relax. It allows everyday stress to melt away and, in the process, improves mood, focus, and overall physical fitness.

Comes with a Massager – The electronic pulse massager on this device comes with different settings to cater to different needs of the body. Faster sequences with more strength can be used for shoulders and lower back, while lower settings can be used for arms and neck. The two extra massage pads can be used to tackle soreness in specific areas.

Visit The Official Website Here to Make Your Risk-Free Purchase

How to Use Neck Relax

Operating this device is fairly simple. It is easy to assemble and doesn’t take a lot of time. The package includes a neck massage machine, along with two gel massage pads and a connecting cable. The device can be powered for up to 7 hours by AAA dry batteries, making the experience of using it smooth and seamless.

With as many as 6 different modes of massage and 16 strength settings, Neck Relax helps fight everyday muscle stress and neck tension. It provides immediate relief and saves both times and repeated trips to a physiotherapist. These five simple steps can be followed to use the product effectively:

The device works best on clean skin. Moisten and clean by wiping the skin with a damp cloth. If using on the neck, the hair has to be tied back and kept out of the way. Place the gel pads that come with the device onto the target area, where pain and tension are most intense. Switch on the device and select the preferred setting. The default setting is ‘1’, which provides the lightest and shortest massage. Use the ‘mode’ button to switch between types of massages and the ‘weaken’ and ‘enhance’ buttons to moderate the strength of the massages. After this, the user can just sit back and enjoy the massage! In case further instructions are required, the product comes with a thorough instruction manual as well as a very efficient customer service team.

Precautions While Using Neck Relax

Despite being easy to use and very beneficial, some precautions must be followed while using the device.

The user must ensure that the skin is clean and damp, for maximum effectiveness of the massage and longevity of the product. Clean skin will ensure that the electric currents penetrate the skin most effectively, while dampness will allow the gel pads to move across the skin smoothly. Maintaining a proper posture while using a neck massager is also essential. A good posture allows the massager to target concerns more effectively. If used while slouching or at a weird angle, it is possible for certain aches to worsen, because the electric currents might target the wrong angle and area. For the duration of using the product, sit as straight as possible, and hold the position.

Where to Buy Neck Relax

One unit of Neck Relax costs $118. However, for a limited time, Neck Relax is available at a 50% discount. It can be bought in the following combo deals:

1 unit of Neck Relax for $59

2 units of Neck Relax for $99, priced at $49.5 per unit

3 units of Neck Relax for $125, priced at $41.67 per unit

The manufacturers of Neck Relax offer several perks to improve the orders. They offer additional warranty for the device for $5.95 for one year and $9.95 for two years. Customers can also purchase packs of electrodes along with the product at the following prices:

Pack of 4 for $15

Pack of 8 for $18.95

Pack of 12 for $27.95

Placing an order on Neck Relax’s website is quick – after selecting the preferred deal, the customer is taken to a payment getaway to complete the order. Orders can be paid through Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards, as well as PayPal. All products come with free shipping.

Cancellation and Returns

Customers can cancel the product from the official website any time after placing the order, as long as the order has not been processed. After the product has been shipped and delivered, the customer has 14 days to initiate a return request.

Pros of Neck Relax

Eases tension in neck, upper back, and shoulders from working on a computer

Relieves pain from ‘text neck’

Battery-operated – can be used for hours

Easy to assemble and use

Comes with many different modes and intensities for the massage

Can target specific areas in pain

Saves time and money of going to a physiotherapist

Improves posture over time

Comes with free shipping and fast delivery

In case of doubts, the customer service team can be contacted

Cons of Neck Relax

Product is not available on retailers like Amazon and eBay

MUST SEE: “Shocking New Neck Relax Report – What They’ll Never Tell You”

Conclusion

Neck pain is both a cause and a symptom of living in the modern world, where hours are spent on the computer and phone. It is an inescapable fact of life, but that does not mean that it can’t be treated without expensive visits to the doctor.

Electrical massagers like Neck Relax provide relief from pain as well as massage functions to release tension from sore muscles. Neck Relax is a valuable product for those who suffer from neck and shoulder pains, get injured easily while playing sports, or have lower back tension.

References

Neck Pain: Possible Causes and How to Treat It https://www.healthline.com/symptom/neck-pain

Level of physical activity, well-being, stress and self-rated health in persons with migraine and co-existing tension-type headache and neck pain https://thejournalofheadacheandpain.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s10194-017-0753-y

How to Stretch Your Neck https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/fitness-neck-stretches

Massage Therapy for Back and Neck Pain https://www.verywellhealth.com/massage-for-neck-and-back-pain-89164

Email: support@haveneckrelax.com

Disclosure by content creator

Joll of news shares e-commerce sales news and writes product reviews on various topics. Contact me for more information at support@jollofnews.com

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Statements in this report have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Brand Story powered by KISS PR Story PressWire https://story.kisspr.com





This news has been published for the above source. Joll of News [ID=15748]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment