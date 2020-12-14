Portland, Oregon, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals, announced today it will offer a buy one gift card, get one free offer now through Christmas Day Friday, December 25. Get two gift cards for the price of one so you can double the joy this holiday season. Cards are available for 1, 2, or 5 years of Premium membership and many of our deals are for travel as far out as November 2021.

Help your favorite travelers take their dream trip—and save big while you do! Surprise two of them for the price of one. Premium members get access to Mistake Fares, domestic deals, and rare bucket-list destinations during peak travel season.

Speaking of Mistake Fares, we’ve found quite a few nuggets over the past few months:

$23 roundtrip to Puerto Rico

$63 roundtrip to Chile

$113 roundtrip to the Caribbean

Friends don’t let friends overpay for travel–with SCF’s Premium membership, they’ll get alerts to snag great flight deals and apply the savings to other experiences. Click here to upgrade to a Premium membership or click here to purchase a Scott’s Cheap Flights gift card. The SCF BOGO gift card offer ends on Friday, December 25. Here’s to making new memories together.

