IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citytwig, a rapidly growing InsurTech developing novel Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) solutions for insurance carriers to understand their target insureds and achieve smart product distribution, has been selected as a winner for Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes. Given the recent shift towards mass adoption of digital technologies upended by the pandemic, Citytwig promotes transparency throughout the industry and modernizes how insurance is delivered to the end user through virtual prospecting. The company’s smart A.I. platform builds out personalized coverage roadmaps around each individual/business to identify specific insurance products that would best provide protection across all insurance lines.



Citytwig’s unique value proposition of using A.I. to personalize coverage plans for end users has distinguished itself from other InsurTech startups focused on underwriting and risk mitigation, earning it a spot on the 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner list. The title places Citytwig amongst the top 100 of North America’s most innovative private ventures and tech companies with previous winners including Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube. “Selecting finalists for this year’s Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. “North America has been tech’s beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2020,” Vieux states.

“We are honored to be recognized as a winner of the Red Herring award this year,” said Mike Kratzer, Founder and CEO at Citytwig. For over two decades, Red Herring’s team has selected companies that have become industry benchmarks. The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the Red Herring virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. “Our company has made tremendous progress this year in partnering with insurance carriers, agencies, agents and customers to deliver solutions that enable virtual prospecting through the pandemic. I am proud of our team for their dedication that has resulted in our placement on this prestigious list with other top technology companies,” Kratzer states.

Citytwig’s future vision involves minimizing the historical gap among male, female and minority insureds through its virtual insurance marketplace and by helping insurance carriers identify newer populations and servicing them with the right products. “We are widening the accessibility of insurance products to individuals and leveraging artificial intelligence to personalize the coverage that is best for them,” said Andy Bhushan, Founder and President at Citytwig. “Our mission is to help as many people as we can by getting them the coverage that fits their needs. To me and our team, this Red Herring award is feedback that shows we are headed in the right direction,” Bhushan states.

Citytwig’s future plans include building out personalized insurance roadmaps for millions of Americans. Red Herring is dedicated to support Citytwig’s continued path to success and innovation.

Citytwig’s pricing model starts at $1500 annually. Click for more information.

