Leading Online Publication Announces Debut Of “design:retail, Powered by Retail TouchPoints” And Integration Of Leading Voice For Creative Trends

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints (RTP), the top media group covering omnichannel retail, has unveiled a new and improved digital experience and expanded content initiative to better serve store designers and experiential retail executives. The news comes following the integration of design:retail into the brand portfolio and the publication’s shift to an all-digital format.



The launch of design: retail, powered by Retail TouchPoints, marks the media group’s official extension into design-oriented coverage, and reaffirms RTP’s continued focus on creating valuable content across channels for executives striving to keep pace with new trends and challenges in the retail industry.

“For 30 years, design:retail has been the trusted industry voice for retail designers, an incubator of thought-provoking ideas and an advocate for innovation in retail design,” said Adam Blair, Editor of Retail TouchPoints, in a letter to readers. “Its editorial mission is a great fit for Retail TouchPoints as we continue to focus on innovation in technology and business strategies, and commit to provide timely and tactical insights to retail decision-makers as they strive to enhance their omnichannel customer experiences.”

RTP subscribers and followers will see an expansion of coverage to include store and experience design, as well as an improved digital experience that spotlights design:retail content. Design-focused topics and thought leaders also will be more integrated into webinars, podcasts, Special Reports, events and other multimedia experiences.

Through the ongoing integration of design:retail, RTP will add new editorial offerings and components to enrich the experience:

Galleries displaying high-resolution photos of both forward-thinking and classic store designs across a number of retail verticals;

Retail design news to keep you abreast of the latest industry developments;

Case studies revealing the ways design helps retailers and brands achieve their business goals;

Exclusive research to discover the challenges retail designers are facing and the solutions they're using;

Design-oriented Trend Watch articles;

More design-related products featured in our Solution Spotlights; and

; and Access to the design:retail archives.



Several of design:retail’s renowned programs will be added to Retail TouchPoints initiatives for 2021 and beyond, including:

The 40 Under 40 Awards, honoring the up-and-coming leaders in retail;

Winning Windows, celebrating the art and mastery of visual merchandising;

, celebrating the art and mastery of visual merchandising; Broadening the Retail TouchPoints Editorial Advisory Board to include design:retail Advisory Board members; and

Virtual and (eventually) live events.

Following the news of design:retail’s digital pivot, former editor-in-chief Jessie Dowd joined the RTP team as Senior Editor. She will continue to manage design coverage while also bringing her analytical perspective to other industry-critical topics.

Executives can now visit RetailTouchPoints.com to see the new and improved experience and design:retail content. They also can subscribe to the RTP newsletter to join 91,000+ executives and receive timely industry insights directly to their inbox.

To learn more about design:retail, Powered by Retail TouchPoints, please email the Retail TouchPoints editors shown below:

Jessie Dowd: Jessie.Dowd@EmeraldX.com

Adam Blair: adam@retailtouchpoints.com

