HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints (RTP), the top media group covering omnichannel retail, has unveiled a new and improved digital experience and expanded content initiative to better serve store designers and experiential retail executives. The news comes following the integration of design:retail into the brand portfolio and the publication’s shift to an all-digital format.
The launch of design: retail, powered by Retail TouchPoints, marks the media group’s official extension into design-oriented coverage, and reaffirms RTP’s continued focus on creating valuable content across channels for executives striving to keep pace with new trends and challenges in the retail industry.
“For 30 years, design:retail has been the trusted industry voice for retail designers, an incubator of thought-provoking ideas and an advocate for innovation in retail design,” said Adam Blair, Editor of Retail TouchPoints, in a letter to readers. “Its editorial mission is a great fit for Retail TouchPoints as we continue to focus on innovation in technology and business strategies, and commit to provide timely and tactical insights to retail decision-makers as they strive to enhance their omnichannel customer experiences.”
RTP subscribers and followers will see an expansion of coverage to include store and experience design, as well as an improved digital experience that spotlights design:retail content. Design-focused topics and thought leaders also will be more integrated into webinars, podcasts, Special Reports, events and other multimedia experiences.
Through the ongoing integration of design:retail, RTP will add new editorial offerings and components to enrich the experience:
Several of design:retail’s renowned programs will be added to Retail TouchPoints initiatives for 2021 and beyond, including:
Following the news of design:retail’s digital pivot, former editor-in-chief Jessie Dowd joined the RTP team as Senior Editor. She will continue to manage design coverage while also bringing her analytical perspective to other industry-critical topics.
Executives can now visit RetailTouchPoints.com to see the new and improved experience and design:retail content. They also can subscribe to the RTP newsletter to join 91,000+ executives and receive timely industry insights directly to their inbox.
To learn more about design:retail, Powered by Retail TouchPoints, please email the Retail TouchPoints editors shown below:
Jessie Dowd: Jessie.Dowd@EmeraldX.com
Adam Blair: adam@retailtouchpoints.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a3f50ee-e634-4465-85f6-1707ae6596e8
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.
Retail TouchPoints
Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Retail TouchPoints Expands Coverage Of Experiential Trends With Powerful Brand Pairing
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Retail TouchPoints LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: