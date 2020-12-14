Solutions 30 has requested Euronext Paris to resume the listing of its share (FR0013379484) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from Tuesday 15 December 2020, at the opening of the trading.

Trading in Solutions 30 shares had been suspended on Friday 11 December at the opening, at the company's request, in the context of a campaign of destabilisation through the use of dishonest and unfair procedures.

This morning the group issued a press release announcing that it had notified the AMF and lodged a criminal complaint for dissemination of false and misleading information. The company has published the necessary responses on its website to put an end to all the suspicions that this information was intended to raise. https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/



In the same spirit, the Supervisory Board has appointed external experts, in line with the actions taken by the Management Board. Their mission is to analyse, in complete independence, the campaign conducted, the damage incurred, and the soundness of the responses provided. These missions have been entrusted to Didier Kling, the independent auditor and Chairman of the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Chairman of the Chambre Nationale des Conseils Experts Financiers, as well as to a leading economic intelligence firm.

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).



Attachment