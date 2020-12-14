Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 14 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO and primary insider, has on 14 December 2020 been allocated 952,000 shares in the Company in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 2.10 through his controlled company Simonsen Invest AS. After the transaction, Bjørn Simonsen and associated companies have a holding of 17,618,667 shares in the Company and 15,000,000 share options, each giving the right to acquire one share in the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act