SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , announces a financing up to $300,000 in non flow through units (the “Units”). The Units, priced at $0.08, will consist of one share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at a price of $0.12 for 24 months, and $1,000,000 in flow through shares at an issue price of $0.11. The Company has lead orders in place totalling $300,000. The proceeds of the flow through will be for exploration in the Province of Quebec particularly in the Gaspe Peninsula.

The Company intends to make the Offering in accordance with Regulation 45-513 Respecting Prospectus Exemption for distribution to existing security holders and various corresponding blanket orders and rules of other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted the same or a similar exemption from prospectus requirement (the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). The Company may, at its discretion, also accept subscriptions pursuant to other prospectus exemptions available under applicable law.

Subject to certain limitations discussed below, the Offering is open to all existing shareholders of the Company with minimum orders of $2,000. Existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Corporation using the contact information set out below no later than December 16, 2020 so that subscription materials can be provided for completion and returned to the Company no later than December 18, 20209. The Company may close the Offering in several tranches during the Offering, the first of which it intends to close no later than December 21st, 2020.

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in an underexplored region “Gaspé, Québec.” With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

