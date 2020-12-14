LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrast Security today announced the addition of five strategic executive hires who will help lead new product innovations with cloud-native solutions and strengthen efforts to optimize customer success. These leadership additions will enable Contrast customers to gain full value from the industry’s first application security platform that provides security observability across the entire software development life cycle.



Contrast is pleased to announce that Steve Wilson is joining the company as Chief Product Officer and will oversee the continued innovation and development of the Contrast Application Security Platform, including all advancements in cloud-native security technology. Steve comes to Contrast from Citrix where he led their product transformation, taking Citrix from an on-premises infrastructure software provider to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-first company now generating a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from cloud services. Also joining Steve Wilson’s team are three new executives through a recent acquisition of cloud-native security technology innovator CloudEssence: CEO Ram Yonish, CTO Tal Melamed, and VP of R&D Itay Rozenman. Combined, the three will help propel Contrast’s serverless security technology to market, thereby elevating Contrast as the innovation leader for securing cloud-native applications.

To help customers successfully realize the secure digital transformation that this new product leadership brings to Contrast customers, Contrast recruited Pete Oelschlaeger as Vice President of Customer Success. Oelschlaeger spent the previous six years as a key member of the leadership team at Tanium and possesses a deep understanding of customer challenges and opportunities in DevOps and cybersecurity.

“We continue to build an executive team to provide the most advanced and modern security solutions for customers that are transforming software delivery through DevOps in cloud environments,” said Alan Naumann, CEO, Contrast Security. “These leaders and the teams they are building will enable Contrast Security to increase our pace of technology innovation, further expand our product development capabilities, and continue to scale our Customer Success organization.”

Contrast maintains an unwavering commitment to deliver unparalleled application security solutions that enable global enterprises to embrace and capitalize on digital transformation. These new executives add operational and thought leadership to an already rock-solid executive team, laying the foundation for Contrast to embrace new market opportunities while ensuring customers gain full value from its solutions.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software. Contrast’s patented deep security instrumentation completely disrupts traditional application security approaches with integrated, comprehensive security observability that delivers highly accurate assessment and continuous protection of an entire application portfolio. This eliminates the need for disruptive scanning, expensive infrastructure workloads, and specialized security experts. The Contrast Application Security Platform accelerates development cycles, improves efficiencies and cost, and enables rapid scale while protecting applications from known and unknown threats.