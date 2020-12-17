PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emulsion Polymer Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The Global Emulsion Polymer Market size was estimated to be US$ 39.5 billion in 2019 and the expected CAGR during 2021 and 2030 is 6%. Emulsion polymers are derived from monomers through polymerization reaction and are widely used across different applications such as paints, coatings, adhesives, inks, and cosmetics. Expanding building & construction industry, increased demand from automotive component manufacturing and increased adoption across manufacturing of performance plastics are the key attributes fuelling the growth of the global emulsion polymer market. The growth of plastic production and processing industry has resulted in increased demand for emulsion polymers across the globe.

The demand for high performance adhesives, paints & coatings, and fuel additives across automotive industry has increased significantly during past decade. Consequently, accelerating the growth of emulsion polymer market. Emulsion polymers play a vital role in manufacturing of light weight and high-performance plastics and similar materials that finds applications across automotive industry. Increasing investment in development of electric vehicles is anticipated to contribute towards growth of emulsion polymer market during the forecast period. However, with disruptions in manufacturing process across the globe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emulsion polymers has been affected significantly, thereby hindering market growth. The demand is anticipated to re-emerge with manufacturers focusing on resuming operations. The global emulsion polymer market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR close to 5.0% during the forecast period.

Extensive adoption of acrylics across several applications to fuel the growth of market

The global emulsion polymer market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and geography. Based on product type, the global emulsion polymer market is segmented into acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, vinyl acetate polymers, and others. The acrylics segment contributed a dominating share to the global market in 2019 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Acrylics are extensively used across adhesives, sealants, and super absorbent polymers in building & construction industry. The vinyl acetate polymer segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising adoption across adhesives, fabric, and paper manufacturing.

Rising demand for paints & coatings with advanced properties such as odor resistance, water and heat resistance is expected to drive market growth

Based on applications, the global emulsion polymer market is segmented into paints & coatings, paper & paperboard coating, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coating applications of emulsion polymers contributed the largest share to the global emulsion polymer market in 2019 owing to strong demand for advanced and attractive paints & coatings across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The paper & paperboard coating segment is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to increased demand from packaging industry.

Based on geography, the global emulsion polymer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific contributed a dominating share to the global emulsion polymer market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to strong demand from building & construction, automotive, and packaging industry. Increasing investment in expansion of manufacturing industry across major countries in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute towards the growth of the Asia Pacific emulsion polymer market during the forecast period. Europe and North America are anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Major players active in the global emulsion polymer market include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Clariant International, DIC Corporation, Engineered Polymer Solutions, Kasei Corporation, Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Specialty Polymers Inc., STI Polymer, synthomer plc, The Dow Chemical Co, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo S.A., and Wacker Chemie AG.

