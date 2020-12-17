Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fintech Market, by Technology (API; AI; Blockchain; Distributed Computing, Others), by Service (Payment; Fund Transfer; Personal Finance; Loans; Insurance; Others), by Application (Banking; Insurance; & Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fintech Market was valued USD 5504.13 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period.



The key factor for the growth of the fintech market includes high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and firms. Moreover, the infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of the Global Fintech Market. Furthermore, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products on account of emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally.



The Global Fintech Market can be segmented based on technology, service, application and regional analysis. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into API, AI, blockchain, distributed computing and others. Among them, artificial intelligence (AI) led in the market in 2019 with share of 38.25% and the trend is likely to continue to through 2025. AI interfaces and chatbots have primarily redefined customer service, and its expanding business will enable AI-oriented fintech market to grow at impressive rate through 2025.



Based on region, market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is the dominant region with share of 49.45% in 2019 and the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years as well which can be attributed to high adoption and development of major technologies involved in the fintech sector in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Fintech Market include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Group, Robinhood Markets, Inc., Afterpay Limited, Google Pay (Alphabet Inc.), Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.), Adyen, Qudian Inc., Nexi SpA, Klarna Bank AB, Social Finance, Inc., and Avant, LLC.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Fintech Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (API; AI; Blockchain; Distributed Computing, Others)

5.2.2. By Service (Payment; Fund Transfer; Personal Finance; Loans; Insurance; Wealth Management)

5.2.3. By Application (Banking; Insurance; Securities; Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Fintech Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By Service

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Fintech Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By Service

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Fintech Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By Service

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Fintech Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology

9.2.2. By Service

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; Nigeria and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Fintech Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Technology

10.2.2. By Service

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. PayPal Holdings, Inc.

13.2.2. Ant Group

13.2.3. Robinhood Markets, Inc.

13.2.4. Afterpay Limited

13.2.5. Google Pay (Alphabet Inc.)

13.2.6. Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.)

13.2.7. Adyen

13.2.8. Qudian Inc.

13.2.9. Nexi SpA

13.2.10. Klarna Bank AB

13.2.11. Social Finance, Inc.

13.2.12. Avant, LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations



