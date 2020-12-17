DOVER, Del., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tid e w a t er Utilities, Inc ., a provider of regulated water services, has earned recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AQU A RIUS program for commendable execution of a project that finances the construction and rehabilitation of critical drinking water infrastructure.



The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Aquarius Program is a federal-state partnership dedicated to protecting America’s public health, which provides loans and grants for eligible water systems. To be eligible for recognition, the DWSRF project needed to demonstrate Safe Drinking Water Act compliance, financial integrity and public health benefits. Receiving “Honorable Mention”, Tidewater was among 25 other water utilities, nationwide, recognized for demonstrating excellence in system partnerships, innovative financing, community engagement, problem solving and public health protection.

A community in Sussex County, Delaware consisting of approximately 200 residents struggled with non-water quality related compliance issues. Through a low cost loan with the DWSRF, Tidewater replaced the aged and unreliable community water system with new infrastructure and connected the system with its existing surrounding water districts. The interconnection provided immediate operational efficiencies, a more consistent water source, fire protection and compliance with non-water quality issues.

“This is a perfect example of how water utilities can be the solution that melds the interest of the community and the State to solve a problem and provide a consistent, safe and reliable drinking water supply to Delaware residents,” said Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc. “We will continue to do our part in improving water quality and advancing public health for those challenged communities by investing in critical water infrastructure,” he added.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of M i ddlesex Wate r Company (NASDAQ: MSEX). Middlesex, through Tidewater and other Delaware based subsidiaries, specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. Named a 2020 Superstar in Business by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Tidewater is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to preserve the welfare of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources. To learn more about Tidewater Utilities, Inc., visit www.tuiwater.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

