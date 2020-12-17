Lehi, UT, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing and management platform, was awarded the Top Workplaces Appreciation Award by the Salt Lake Tribune for creating a culture where employees feel engaged and appreciated in their positions.





Throughout 2020, the RainFocus team has delivered best in class virtual and hybrid event marketing and management experiences to well over 2 million attendees with 6 million+ sessions delivered. Additionally, the number of RainFocus-powered events has grown by 380%. All the while, RainFocus employees have received an overflow of customer praise for their willingness to tackle challenges and provide innovative solutions.





“2020 was a transformational year, to say the least,” states RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. ”Amid event cancellations, new product demand, a wave of uncertainty, and the necessity to work from home, our employees have shown profound dedication and innovation. It’s only fitting that we would win this award because we could not be more appreciative of the team we have here at RainFocus and all that they have accomplished.”





In addition to mastering virtual delivery as part of the most advanced event management platform, RainFocus employees have engaged in 1,500 hours of training—educating themselves to provide superior customer care.





The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a dominant provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. RainFocus’ survey results indicated a high correlation between culture and employee satisfaction.





About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing and management platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event regardless of whether they are virtual, physical, or hybrid.





###

Brian Gates RainFocus brian.gates@rainfocus.com