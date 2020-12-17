Good morning,

EDF International Networks and Capgemini sign a global agreement to offer services around smart meters and smart grids

Paris, December 17, 2020 - EDF International Networks and Capgemini today signed a partnership agreement to combine their expertise and together confirm their position as major players for emerging smart grid projects worldwide.

The control of consumption and the development of renewable energies have become key in a context of global energy transition. As a result, the demand for smart metering and smarts grids solutions is growing rapidly.

Relying heavily on digital tools, smart grids provide in-depth knowledge of electricity supply and demand, and enables the decentralized development of renewable energies as well as electrified uses. By relying on digital tools, it becomes possible to "decode" traditional electrical infrastructures and recover valuable data. This data can be used to accurately determine the energy consumption of a neighborhood, to forecast the next day's consumption, and also to manage the renewable energy production of a wind farm or a set of photovoltaic panels. These innovations, including smart meters, softwares and applications, allow to adjust supply to demand and thus ensure the balance of the distribution networks.

Between 2014 and 2019, the deployment of smart metering in Europe increased from a 24% penetration rate to around 50%, compared to 65% in North America. This rate is expected to exceed 70% in both regions by 2024. At the same time, projects are multiplying in Asia. India is entering the race, aiming to deploy more than 250 million smart meters in the coming years.1.

The EDF Group, through its subsidiary dedicated to international transmission and distribution, EDF International Networks, has extensive experience in large-scale smart metering solutions. With the deployment of smart metering in France, the electricity distribution industry is recognized for its technical and technological know-how in the service of great industrial success. Capgemini has led more than 75 projects in the first wave of smart metering, in an end-to-end position, from consulting, deployment, systems integration to metering infrastructures operations.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), EDF International Networks and Capgemini are combining their expertise, resources and geographical presence to build common offerings. The aim is to position themselves together on smart metering projects and smart grids initiatives that are emerging around the world.

Marie-Line Bassette, Chief Executive Officer of EDF International Networks, said: "The complementary nature of the expertise of two French industry leaders, their resources and their geographical locations, gives us the opportunity to build a unique offering on the market and to contribute to the energy transition".

Sophie Craviari, head of the EDF account within the Capgemini Group, adds: "This new form of cooperation, combining our complementarities and international ambitions, is part of an innovative dynamic in the relationship between our two groups.”

About EDF International Networks

EDF International Networks is the EDF Group entity that exports electricity network activities internationally. With more than 70 years of know-how in energy distribution, EDF International Networks is multiplying international successes in the field of smart grids. EDF International Networks' expertise promotes energy transition and a better understanding of power grids in China, Latin America, Europe and Africa. In India, EDF International Networks is particularly well established, with local teams that have already installed nearly 100,000 prepayment smart meters with the aim of reaching, as a first step, 5 million meters.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com

1 From a report by Berg Insight: “SMART ELECTRICITY METERING 2020 - THE CURRENT STATE OF PLAY”









