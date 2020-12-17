Papendrecht, 17 December 2020



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has reduced its share capital by cancelling 5,100,506 ordinary shares held in treasury. The treasury stock was acquired by Boskalis as part of its share buy-back program. The total number of issued ordinary shares now amount to 130,277,832 (previously 135,378,338).

With reference to the current and ongoing EUR 100 million share buy-back program, Boskalis has to date completed 75.17 percent of the program.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Boskalis has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital. Boskalis holds 10.000 shares in treasury (0,01 percent) of the total issued ordinary shares as per 17 December close of business.

