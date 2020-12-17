UPDATE TO NEXITY’S STRATEGIC PLAN: CONFIRMATION OF AN AMBITIOUS, PROFITABLE AND RESPONSIBLE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, CENTRED AROUND THE GROUP’S REAL ESTATE EXPERTISE

Paris, 17 December 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET

Nexity’s Board of Directors, chaired by Alain Dinin, met today to approve the direction of an updated strategic plan, the aim of which is to prepare the Group to seize growth opportunities arising from the current circumstances while capitalising on its key strengths.

Nexity confirmed its service platform strategy, enabling the Group to roll out packaged solutions tailored to its clients’ specific needs, whether they are individuals, companies, local authorities or institutional investors.

This strategic plan focuses on the drivers of Nexity’s responsible, profitable growth for 2023, capitalising on its key strengths and accelerating initiatives connected to the major transformations under way in its main markets and business lines. It includes operational improvements to be implemented as well as key priorities for its client strategy.

Actions for operational improvement:

Focus on business lines that, working in combination, help create added value for the Group’s clients

Accelerate property development initiatives, building up the Group’s land development and sourcing capacity by mobilising all its business lines and networks

Reaffirm Nexity’s leadership in low-carbon real estate and continue growing in the market for energy renovation and refurbishment of condominiums

Create new drivers of geographic growth by reinforcing the Group’s regional network in France and consolidating its presence abroad, particularly in Poland and Germany

Achieve economies of scale in each of the Group’s business lines by fully capitalising on its size

Bolster Nexity’s financial structure by reducing its leverage

Key priorities of the Group’s client strategy:

Develop a specific range of solutions for institutional clients by combining products and services that fit their needs

Support demand from first-time buyers and private investors in terms of both buying and managing properties

Help companies transform in the post-Covid world by rolling out a full range of real estate solutions, from corporate head offices to housing and remote workplaces

Meet demand from local authorities, in particular by offering solutions for city centres and medium-sized towns, leveraging the Group’s expertise in revitalising ground-floor retail space, services tailored to local businesses and renovation

Invest more in customer satisfaction and the digitisation of the Group’s activities

The implementation of these operational improvement initiatives and the rollout of client strategies are made possible by the key expertise and engagement of employees at Nexity, which is now certified a “Great Place to Work”. It is also driven by the ambitious CSR approach steadfastly upheld by these employees throughout the Group's operations, as reflected in the recent E3C2 certification (the first in France for a commercial building) obtained for the Palazzo Méridia building in Nice.

In this context, Nexity has confirmed its desire to keep growing in the serviced residences market and to consolidate Ægide-Domitys’ position as France’s leading operator of senior residences. To do so, Nexity will look for a partner able to support growth and international expansion of Ægide-Domitys and ensure the operational excellence of its ‘personal care services’ residences. Nexity itself will focus on the development of senior residences, a flagship product in its offering aimed at investors, local authorities, seniors and their families.

Further details on the implementation of this plan will be provided upon the release of the Group’s 2020 accounts on 24 February 2021. Nexity confirms the Group’s 2020 and 2021 guidance, announced on 28 October 2020 when it reported its revenue for the first nine months of the year.

Disclaimer

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as revised by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

