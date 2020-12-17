PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 17 December 2020
Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)
In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.
Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809
Period: From 14 to 16 December 2020
Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|14/12/2020
|FR0000130809
|15 000
|17,1725
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|15/12/2020
|FR0000130809
|73 862
|17,1982
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|16/12/2020
|FR0000130809
|73 862
|17,3789
|XPAR
Detailed presentation by transaction
The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com
Formats available: