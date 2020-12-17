SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecwid, a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce company, today revealed that new signups across the European Union grew by 143 percent in the first half of the year and regional transaction volume increased by 150 percent compared to last year. Ecwid also announced partnerships with key European payments providers, including: Giropay, SOFORT, iDeal, SEPA, Klarna, and PayPal Plus. Ecwid has seen tremendous growth over the last several months in the region, along with similar growth in North America, fortifying its position as a category leader.
Helping European Small Businesses Survive a Global Pandemic
Small businesses comprise 99 percent of all businesses in Europe and account for over 50 percent of GDP across the region. Ecwid has consistently championed small businesses’ survival by delivering a trusted and free-to-use e-commerce platform to hundreds of thousands of small businesses globally. Since the start of the pandemic, Ecwid has enabled thousands of European businesses to digitize their storefronts and operations as store closures and nationwide shutdowns impacted the region.
According to BuiltWith®, a competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, e-commerce data and usage analytics for the internet, Ecwid is among the top three e-commerce solutions for a third of Europe, including Germany, Italy and France. In the first half of the year, in these markets, Ecwid has grown new users by more than 200 percent.
“The pandemic has made our mission to democratize access to commerce technology tools all the more meaningful and important,” said Ruslan Fazlyev, CEO of Ecwid. “The ability to help small businesses worldwide move online quickly, tap into key marketplaces as well as access a range of payments solutions has enabled us to become the provider of choice and meet the needs of newly-online companies.”
Regional Partner Ecosystem Growth Supports Increased Demand for E-commerce
Ecwid partners with agencies, site-builders, hosts, as well as point-of-sale and payments providers to build end-to-end e-commerce capabilities for small businesses. Ecwid’s partners across Europe more than doubled in the last year as more technology companies powering online selling, marketing, payments, and shipping have built strategic partnerships to better support increased need for small business e-commerce.
To better support merchants across Europe, Ecwid is partnering with leading secure payments providers in the region, further establishing its leadership in the market. The new regional European payment providers are available to merchants via Stripe, the technology company building economic infrastructure for the internet, which has a longstanding partnership with Ecwid. New partnerships include:
“Being global shouldn't come at the cost of also being local,” said Sophie Sakellariadis, Product Manager at Stripe. “Businesses that accept local payment methods see increased reach and conversion in global markets. Stripe's partnership with Ecwid helps businesses go global from day one whilst adapting to the local preferences of customers around the world."
About Ecwid
Ecwid is a global SaaS e-commerce platform company established in 2009. Ecwid provides online selling solutions for small businesses in over 175 countries and in 54 languages. Ecwid was built to enable businesses to quickly and easily create a new online store or add shopping capabilities to an existing website. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to key marketplaces, including Amazon and Google, access to a range of point-of-sales solutions and the ability to advertise and sell on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook. Ecwid offers a free one-page ecommerce website to each user and can integrate with any site builder, including WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and more. For more information visit: https://www.ecwid.com
Contact:
LaunchSquad for Ecwid E-commerce
ecwid@launchsquad.com
Ecwid
EcwidLargeLogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: