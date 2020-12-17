Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Running Gear Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The running gear market is poised to grow by $269.92 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on running gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation leading to category premiumization and opportunity of high operating margin. In addition, product innovation leading to category premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The running gear market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing online sales of running apparel and footwear as one of the prime reasons driving the running gear market growth during the next few years.

"The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The running gear market covers the following areas:

  • Running gear market sizing
  • Running gear market forecast
  • Running gear market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading running gear market vendors that include adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.. Also, the running gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Running footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Running apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas AG
  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co.
  • New Balance Athletics Inc.
  • Nike Inc.
  • PUMA SE
  • SkechersUSA Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • VF Corp.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

