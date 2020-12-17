NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce JPM Week 2021, the premier event for leading experts and executives in the biopharma and healthcare industry, is scheduled to take place January 11–13, 2021. The three-day virtual event will deliver CEO interviews, panel discussions and company presentations exploring biopharma's ongoing work to combat COVID-19 and the world's other diseases. Register here.



“Normally in January, the biopharma world would descend on San Francisco for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. But as we all know, that world is a long way away and virtual is our new reality,” says Rebecca Willumson, Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma. “We created Fierce JPM Week to continue our industry coverage through a virtual event that will bring you a more in depth perspective from the leaders of the biopharma world.”

Fierce JPM Week will feature interviews and presentations from the following thought leaders:

Samit Hirawat, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna

Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Roche and Genentech

Rick Gates, Senior Vice President – Pharmacy and Healthcare, Walgreens

Ruud Dobber, EVP and President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca

David Feinberg, M.D., Vice President, Google Health

Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, CureVac

Alexander Hardy, CEO, Genentech

Daphne Koller, CEO and Founder, insitro

Ann Leen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, AlloVir

Heather Zenk, SVP of Strategic Global Sourcing, AmerisourceBergen

Halee Fischer-Wright, M.D., President and CEO, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

The event will offer several panel discussions including:

In-development COVID-19 therapeutics

"Second-wave" COVID-19 vaccines

The last mile: How will a COVID-19 vaccine make it from plant to patients?



