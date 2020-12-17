Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the material handling equipment industry "Hyster-Yale Group and Capacity Trucks Partner to Develop Sustainable Terminal Tractor Solutions"



Hyster-Yale Group and Capacity Trucks are joining forces to address the growing demand for environmentally sustainable terminal tractor solutions in ports, terminals and distribution centers. The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop electric and hydrogen-powered terminal tractors. Initial prototypes are expected to be available for market testing in 2021.



The partnership draws on each company’s expertise in the material handling equipment sector and will bring together Capacity’s terminal truck platform with Hyster-Yale’s experience in lift truck electric powertrain technology as well as the hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company Nuvera.



The two companies are also looking at autonomous drive vehicles, and VDL Automated Vehicles, a subsidiary of VDL Groep BV, is designated as the preferred integration partner and supplier for automation.



