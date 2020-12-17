Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Antimicrobial Coating Suppliers - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antimicrobial coating manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in antimicrobial coating market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the antimicrobial coating market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for antimicrobial coating has increased due to growing demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical and indoor applications. Antimicrobial coating is used for a variety of applications, such as indoor air/HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building and construction, food and beverage, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical and indoor applications.



Firms that produce antimicrobial coating are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global antimicrobial coating suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Antimicrobial Coating Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the antimicrobial coating market and rates each antimicrobial coating producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, and RPM International Inc. were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for antimicrobial coating. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the antimicrobial coating market and rates each antimicrobial coating producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of antimicrobial coating as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



