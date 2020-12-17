Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Energy Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thermal energy storage market is currently witnessing strong growth. Thermal energy storage refers to a power storage system that is used for transferring and storing energy obtained from ice, cold air or water for later usage. It includes sensible, latent and thermochemical heat storage that is based on molten salt, ice and miscibility gap alloy technology (MGA). Some of these solutions are used for storing hot or cold energy for powering electrical systems in commercial and residential complexes, while others are used for storing solar energy in the summers, which is further utilized in the winters. This aids in preventing the overutilization of conventional energy from the grid systems.
Increasing emphasis on the utilization of renewable energy resources across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for thermal energy storage systems in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology for large-scale heating and cooling is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, concentrated solar power (CSP) is increasingly being integrated with the thermal energy storage systems to offer grid flexibility and minimize efficiency losses by generating electricity through dry cooling during lower ambient temperatures.
Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness, coupled with the growing adoption of thermal energy storage for power generation in green buildings, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainable infrastructural development, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Storage Type:
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by Material Type:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by End-Use:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abengoa Solar S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Brightsource Energy Inc., Burns & McDonnell Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (McDermott International), DC Pro Engineering, Fafco Inc., Solarreserve LLC, Steffes Corporation, Terrafore Technologies LLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Storage Type
6.1 Sensible Heat Storage
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Latent Heat Storage
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Thermochemical Heat Storage
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Molten Salt Technology
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Thermal Storage Heaters
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Solar Energy Storage
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Ice-Based Technology
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Water
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Molten Salt
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Phase Change Materials (PCM)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Power Generation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 District Heating and Cooling
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Process Heating and Cooling
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1 Residential and Commercial Sector
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Utility Industry
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Other Industries
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abengoa Solar S.A.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Brightsource Energy Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Burns & McDonnell Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (McDermott International)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 DC Pro Engineering.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Fafco Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Solarreserve LLC
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Steffes Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Terrafore Technologies LLC
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
