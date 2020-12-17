2021 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):

Silent period13 January 2021

Annual report 202010 February 2021

Annual General Meeting to be held at
ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark

Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
3 February 2021 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)


18 March 2021
4.00 p.m.

Silent period
7 April 2021

Three-month interim report (Q1) 2021
5 May 2021

Silent period
14 July 2021

Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021
11 August 2021

Silent period
14 October 2021

Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2021
11 November 2021


                                                       ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014


