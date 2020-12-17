2021 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):



Silent period 13 January 2021



Annual report 2020 10 February 2021

Annual General Meeting to be held at

ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark



Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

3 February 2021 at the latest

(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)





18 March 2021

4.00 p.m.

Silent period

7 April 2021

Three-month interim report (Q1) 2021

5 May 2021

Silent period

14 July 2021

Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021

11 August 2021

Silent period

14 October 2021

Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2021

11 November 2021



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014





About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.





