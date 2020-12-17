Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 9 900 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 846 325 to 3 836 425.
|Stock option plan
|Date
|Number of options/shares
|Exercise price (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|4 December 2020
|6 000
|26.055
|SOP 2010-2014
|4 December 2020
|1 500
|21.450
|SOP 2010-2014
|15 December 2020
|2 400
|26.055
