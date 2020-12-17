Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 9 900 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 846 325 to 3 836 425.

Stock option planDateNumber of options/sharesExercise price (€)
SOP 2010-20144 December 20206 00026.055
SOP 2010-20144 December 20201 50021.450
SOP 2010-201415 December 20202 40026.055




