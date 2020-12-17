PRESS RELEASE

“RENAULUTION” STRATEGIC PLAN PRESENTATION - JANUARY 14, 2021

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 17, 2020 – Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, will present the new “Renaulution” strategic plan on January 14, 2021.

A press release will be available at 8:00 a.m. (Paris time) on media.groupe.renault.com.

The conference and Q&A session will be accessible live at 8:30 a.m. (Paris time) in English on group.renault.com/en.

Details to follow.

