Arlington, VA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveSafe, the Vector Solutions brand for mobile risk intelligence solutions for safety and security incident prevention, response, and communication, is pleased to announce that the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) has selected LiveSafe for its 100 most innovative technology companies in 2020, as well as recognized LiveSafe CEO Carolyn Parent as a NVTC Tech 100 Executive. This is LiveSafe’s third year making the list.

The NVTC Tech 100 honors the most groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators within the Greater Washington region’s technology community. This year’s program attracted nearly 200 nominations that were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges including Joel Kallett, Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors; Sam Maness, Managing Director of Defense and Government Services Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; and Jean Stack, Managing Director Global Technology and Services team and Co-Head of Government Services Investment Banking practice at Baird.

“While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area’s tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry achievement. Congratulations to LiveSafe and Leader Carolyn Parent for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact they’ve made in our region,” said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC President and CEO.

“Vector Solutions celebrates this impressive accomplishment by the LiveSafe brand, and we are honored to have them as part of our team,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Under Carolyn Parent’s leadership, LiveSafe has continued to deliver word-class solutions to protect communities and serve everyday heroes, empowering them to make safer, smarter, and better decisions for their organizations, employees, and customers. Congratulations to Carolyn and our entire LiveSafe team on being recognized as groundbreaking leaders within the technology industry.”

This year, LiveSafe expanded its products and offerings during the global COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of the popular WorkSafe back-to-work product, which enables organizations to detect potential COVID-19 infections, prevent outbreaks, and reduce legal liability, while maintaining the privacy and security of employee health information. LiveSafe also experienced tremendous user growth, with an increase of nearly 63 percent over last year. LiveSafe now actively protects nearly 6 million people across commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and government agencies.

In October 2020, LiveSafe was acquired by Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, adding LiveSafe’s award-winning real-time mobile risk prevention, reporting, and response capabilities into the Vector Solutions product portfolio. LiveSafe customers will be presented with even more solutions and products in 2021 as the LiveSafe brand transitions to Vector Solutions, bringing more resources to businesses, government agencies, and school communities. The LiveSafe product will keep its name and become Vector LiveSafe, providing the same great solutions and functionality releases, including the Vector WorkSafe solution. Additionally, LiveSafe customers will now have access to Vector’s entire suite of solutions to help manage and report training, credentials, incidents, hazards, schedules, shifts, and more. Learn more here.

About Vector LiveSafe

LiveSafe, a Vector Solutions product, is a leading mobile risk intelligence solution for safety and security incident prevention, response and communication. Its platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. LiveSafe’s popular WorkSafe back-to-work options and packages enable organizations to detect potential COVID-19 infections, prevent outbreaks, and reduce legal liability, while maintaining the privacy and security of employee health information. Learn more at www.livesafemobile.com

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 19 thousand clients and 14 million users worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

