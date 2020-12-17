TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From mid-November to this week the Ontario Health Coalition has surveyed more than 80 staff in different long-term care homes with large outbreaks about why COVID-19 is spreading in their homes. In visceral terms, staff describe current working, care and infection control conditions on the ground in the homes right now. Long-term care homes surveyed ranged from homes with outbreaks of 10 to more than 150 staff and residents infected with COVID-19. The survey will be released on Friday in a press conference by Zoom.



LTC Homes in the following towns are included in the survey: Beeton, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga, Ottawa, Scarborough, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Windsor-Essex.

