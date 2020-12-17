Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lime And Gypsum Product Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global lime and gypsum product market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lime and gypsum product market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lime and gypsum product market.



Gypsum has found its uses in the interior designing industry and is used to create designer ceilings. It weighs light and possess low thermal conductivity and decreases the structural load of the building. This also saves the energy cost. As compared to sand-cement plastering, gypsum plastering requires less curing time and does not involve crack formation. These all features raise the demand for gypsum plaster in the construction industry and among consumers in urban areas across all regions especially in the Middle East & Africa from 2017 to 2025.



The lime and gypsum product market consists of sales of lime and gypsum products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) manufacturing lime from calcitic limestone or other calcareous materials, such as coral, chalk and shells and manufacturing gypsum products such as wallboard, plaster, plasterboard, molding, ornamental moldings, statuary, and architectural plaster work. Raw materials used for lime and gypsum product manufacturing include calcite limestone, dolomite limestone, and other calcareous materials such as coral, chalk, and shells. Limestone quarried by blasting the mines is crushed and fed into a rotary kiln. The rotary kiln transforms the limestone into lime when subjected to high temperature. Lime refining process includes milling, hydration, and lime slurry preparation. Gypsum is used in production of plaster, plaster boards, gypsum fireboards and gypsum blocks. Small quantities of high-purity gypsum are also used in confectionary, food, brewing, sugar beet refining, and the pharmaceutical industry.



The global lime and gypsum product market is expected to decline from $58.8 billion in 2019 to $52.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $75.4 billion in 2023.



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Lime Product; Gypsum Product

2) By Application: Building and Construction; Agriculture; Waste-Water Treatment; Paper Production; Others

3) By Product Type: Industrial-Grade; Pharmaceutical-Grade; Food-Grade



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lime and gypsum product indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Companies Mentioned



Carmeuse

Graymont

Lhoist

Mississippi Lime

Minerals Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/linbw

