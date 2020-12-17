Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia E-Learning Market Outlook 2023 - by Technology and Content, by End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides E-learning market overview covering ecosystem, market overview and genesis, value chain, market size, market segmentations, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory framework, decision-making process, SWOT analysis, competitive scenario, service matrix, company profiles of major players such as Appstronic, Deskera and others.



The report concludes by cover the future industry revenue and segmentation and giving recommendations regarding the Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Variables (Dependent and Independent)



3. Ecosystem



4. Malaysia E-Learning Market - Overview and Timeline

4.1. Malaysia E-learning Market Overview and Genesis

4.2. Market Timeline

4.3. Malaysia ICT Program- Public Sector ICT Strategic Plan 2016-2020



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018



7. Malaysia E-Learning Market Segmentation

7.1 By Content and Technology Services, 2018

7.2 By Type of Technology (LMS, Smart Authoring Tools, Smart Classes), 2018

7.2.1. By Type of LMS (Cloud Hosted, Self Hosted LMS), 2018

7.2.2. By Type of Smart Class (Online Live Session, Online Class Session), 2018

7.3. By Type of Content (Custom Courses, Standard Courses), 2018

7.3.1. By Type of Standard Content (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware, Simulation Content), 2018

7.7. By End User (Universities/ Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Corporate, Home Users), 2018

7.8. By Method of Access (PC - Firm Software, Mobile, Browser Based), 2018



8. Trends and Developments



9. Issues and Challenges



10. Regulatory Framework in Malaysian E-Learning Market



11. Decision Making Process in Malaysia E-Learning Market



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Competitive Scenario

13.1. Industry Stage, Competitive Structure and Major Players

13.2. Key Competition Parameters

13.3. B2B and B2C Revenue Streams



14. Service Matrix Company Wise



15. Company Profiles of Major Players (Company Overview, Key Management, Target Audience, Business Model, Recent Developments, Major clients, Content/Technology Sourcing, USP)

15.1. Company profiles of Corporate E-Learning Companies

15.2. Company Profile of Major K12 E-Learning Companies

15.3. Company Profile of Major E-Learning Companies



16. Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2023



17. Future Segmentation 2018-2023E

17.1. By Content and Technology Services

17.2. By Type of Technology (LMS, Smart Authoring Tools, Smart Classes)

17.3. By Content (Custom Courses, Standard Courses)

17.4. By End User (Universities/ Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Corporate, Home Users)

17.5. By Method of Access (PC - Firm Software, Mobile, Browser Based), 2018



18. Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Appstronic SDN. BHD

Deskera SDN. BHD

White House Business Solution

Elearningminds

LearningPort

FrogAsia SDN BHD

ITTV

Smartclass2u SDN BHD

Internexia SDN. BHD.

Moodle PTY LTD.

