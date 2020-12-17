Second quarter sales of $404 million, down 28% from the prior year reflecting the impact of COVID-19

Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.41

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.31, which excludes the impact of CARES Act support and other items

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations of $28 million

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) today reported second quarter Fiscal Year 2021 consolidated sales of $403.6 million and income from continuing operations of $14.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. For the second quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $560.9 million and income from continuing operations of $20.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 were $0.31 compared to $0.64 in the second quarter of the prior year. Current quarter results included net pretax adjustments of $4.7 million, or $0.10 per share, primarily related to the exclusion of CARES Act support partially offset by contract restructuring and exit costs.

Consolidated second quarter sales decreased 28% from the prior year quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers decreased 48% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19. Our consolidated sales to government customers increased 13% due to strong performance on existing government contracts.

Sales to government and defense customers were 52% of consolidated sales compared to 33% in the prior year’s quarter reflecting growth from government contract awards and the continued impact of COVID-19 on commercial volumes.

Gross profit margins increased to 17.2% in the current quarter from 15.3% in the prior year quarter due primarily to the CARES Act payroll support. Gross profit margins also increased sequentially from 12.1% in the first quarter primarily due to improved operating efficiencies.

During the quarter, we were awarded a five-year, $148.4 million follow-on contract by the Naval Air Systems Command to perform contractor logistics services for the U.S. Navy’s C-40A fleet. This expanded award introduces additional services including new operating sites, commercial line maintenance and scheduled engine overhauls, which reinforce our role as a trusted partner applying commercial best practices to provide quality and value to our government customers.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced several new contract awards including:

Exclusive seven-year partnership with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to manage the teardown, repair, marketing and sales from its growing CFM56 engine pool which currently totals over 200 engines

Ten-year agreement with Honeywell to be the sole licensee for component repair and overhaul services for its suite of Electronic Bleed Air Systems on the B737 MAX aircraft

Extension of our agreement with Viasat to provide logistics, repair and aftermarket management services for its in-flight connectivity products

Three-year Airinmar agreement to provide aircraft warranty solutions for Volaris, Mexico’s leading domestic airline

“The actions we have taken over the past three quarters during the pandemic drove a meaningful sequential improvement to our margins in a stable revenue environment. We expect the combination of our improved operating efficiency, growth from new business wins, and the commercial market recovery will continue to drive margin expansion,” said John M. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $43.4 million from $57.1 million reflecting the impact of our actions to reduce both our fixed and variable cost structure. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 10.8% for the quarter compared to 10.2% last year as a result of the significant decrease in commercial sales more than offsetting the favorable impact from the cost reduction actions.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $1.3 million compared to $1.8 million last year. Average diluted share count was 35.0 million in both the current and prior year quarters.

Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $27.6 million during the current quarter compared to cash flow of $19.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $34.4 million in the current quarter compared to cash flow of $20.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Holmes concluded, “As a result of the strength of our government business, significant cost reductions and our focus on managing working capital, we have generated cash and preserved our low cost debt capital structure despite the impact of COVID-19 on our commercial business. Additionally, the funds received under the CARES Act have allowed us to retain our skilled workforce. We believe our strong balance sheet and the increased customer focus on our lower cost, value-add solutions will enable us to continue to capitalize on growth opportunities as the commercial market recovers.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include mobility systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020

2019 Sales $403.6 $560.9 $804.4 $1,102.4 Cost and expenses: Cost of sales 334.1 475.0 686.3 934.9 Provision for doubtful accounts 4.4 0.7 4.4 1.4 Selling, general and administrative 43.4 57.1 88.7 115.2 Loss from joint ventures (0.1 ) –– (0.2 ) –– Operating income 21.6 28.1 24.8 50.9 Loss on sale of business –– –– (19.5 ) –– Interest expense, net (1.3 ) (1.8 ) (2.9 ) (3.9 ) Other expense, net (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 19.6 26.1 1.9 46.6 Income tax expense 5.2 6.0 1.4 9.4 Income from continuing operations 14.4 20.1 0.5 37.2 Loss from discontinued operations (6.2 ) (5.9 ) (6.8 ) (18.6 ) Net income (loss) $8.2 $14.2 $(6.3 ) $18.6 Earnings (Loss) per share – Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $0.41 $0.58 $0.01 $1.07 Loss from discontinued operations (0.18 ) (0.17 ) (0.20 ) (0.54 ) Earnings (Loss) per share – Basic $0.23 $0.41 $ (0.19 ) $0.53 Earnings (Loss) per share – Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $0.41 $0.57 $0.01 $1.06 Loss from discontinued operations (0.18 ) (0.17 ) (0.19 ) (0.53 ) Earnings (Loss) per share – Diluted $0.23 $0.40 $(0.18 ) $0.53 Share Data: Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 34.9 34.6 34.9 34.6 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0







AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions) November 30,

2020 May 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $110.0 $404.7 Restricted cash 3.0 20.0 Accounts receivable, net 169.8 171.9 Contract assets 52.8 49.3 Inventories, net 585.0 623.1 Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease 59.4 69.6 Assets of discontinued operations 21.2 22.9 Other current assets 40.5 77.2 Total current assets 1,041.7 1,438.7 Property, plant, and equipment, net 125.0 135.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 83.3 89.7 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 122.6 121.7 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 200.5 211.7 Other non-current assets 96.2 81.5 Total assets $1,669.3 $2,079.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $375.0 $353.2 Liabilities of discontinued operations 33.2 29.9 Total current liabilities 408.2 383.1 Long-term debt 220.3 600.0 Operating lease liabilities 66.0 70.9 Other liabilities and deferred income 74.1 122.4 Total liabilities 768.6 1,176.4 Equity 900.7 902.6 Total liabilities and equity $1,669.3 $2,079.0









AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions – unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows provided from operating activities: Net income (loss) $8.2 $14.2 $(6.3 ) $18.6 Loss from discontinued operations 6.2 5.9 6.8 18.6 Income from continuing operations 14.4 20.1 0.5 37.2 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided from (used in) operating activities Depreciation and intangible amortization 9.2 11.0 18.2 21.8 Amortization of stock-based compensation 1.8 2.8 4.5 7.1 Provision for doubtful accounts 4.4 0.7 4.4 1.4 Loss on sale of business –– –– 19.5 –– Customer contract termination costs –– –– 2.2 –– Impairment charges 1.2 –– 7.0 –– Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7.5 ) (10.4 ) (4.8 ) (11.0 ) Contract assets (7.4 ) (0.1 ) (7.5 ) (2.8 ) Inventories 11.4 (26.8 ) 30.2 (56.8 ) Rotable assets supporting long-term programs (1.9 ) (5.3 ) (0.9 ) (19.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34.1 19.6 9.0 24.6 Payroll Support Program deferred credit (17.2 ) –– 23.6 –– Deferred revenue on long-term programs (42.5 ) 39.5 (60.4 ) 23.3 Other 27.6 (31.2 ) 21.9 (35.9 ) Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities – continuing operations 27.6 19.9 67.4 (10.2 ) Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities – discontinued operations (1.0 ) (5.4 ) (1.9 ) (7.7 ) Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities 26.6 14.5 65.5 (17.9 ) Cash flows provide from (used in) investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2.7 ) (5.7 ) (6.0 ) (10.2 ) Proceeds from termination of life insurance policies 10.0 –– 10.0 –– Other –– (2.5 ) 1.6 (1.5 ) Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities – continuing operations 7.3 (8.2 ) 5.6 (11.7 ) Cash flows provided from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayments on) borrowings, net (35.0 ) (5.0 ) (381.3 ) 55.0 Cash dividends –– (2.6 ) (0.1 ) (5.5 ) Purchase of treasury stock –– (4.1 ) –– (4.1 ) Other –– –– (1.5 ) (4.3 ) Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities – continuing operations (35.0 ) (11.7 ) (382.9 ) 41.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash –– 0.1 0.1 0.1 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1.1 ) (5.3 ) (311.7 ) 11.6 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 114.1 58.0 424.7 41.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $113.0 $52.7 $113.0 $52.7









AAR CORP. and Subsidiaries

Sales By Business Segment

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Aviation Services $385.0 $532.0 $748.6 $1,043.8 Expeditionary Services 18.6 28.9 55.8 58.6 $403.6 $560.9 $804.4 $1,102.4





Gross Profit by Business Segment

(In millions- unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Aviation Services $66.8 $85.7 $111.4 $165.7 Expeditionary Services 2.7 0.2 6.7 1.8 $69.5 $85.9 $118.1 $167.5





Adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted cash flow from provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures, workforce actions, subsidies and costs, impairment charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, and bankruptcies.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (a)

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations $14.4 $20.1 $0.5 $37.2 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 2.1 1.8 3.1 4.2 Loss on sale of business –– –– 14.8 –– Contract termination and restructuring costs, net 3.3 –– 5.1 –– Customer bankruptcy charges 1.0 –– 1.1 –– Asset impairment charges 1.0 –– 5.4 –– Government workforce subsidies (14.2 ) –– (22.6 ) –– Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 0.3 –– 1.8 –– Severance, furlough and pension settlement charges 2.4 0.7 6.9 1.2 Strategic financing evaluation costs 0.6 –– 0.8 –– Adjusted income from continuing operations $10.9 $22.6 $16.9 $42.6

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.





Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (a)

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended

November 30, Six Months

Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.41 $0.57 $0.01 $1.06 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 0.06 0.05 0.09 0.12 Loss on sale of business –– –– 0.42 –– Contract termination and restructuring costs, net 0.10 –– 0.15 –– Customer bankruptcy charge 0.04 –– 0.04 –– Asset impairment charges 0.02 –– 0.15 –– Government workforce subsidies (0.41 ) –– (0.65 ) –– Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 0.01 –– 0.05 –– Severance, furlough and pension settlement charges 0.07 0.02 0.20 0.03 Strategic financing evaluation costs 0.01 –– 0.02 –– Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.31 $0.64 $0.48 $1.21

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.





Adjusted Operating Margin

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30,

2020 August 31,

2020 Operating income $21.6 $3.2 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 2.8 1.3 Contract termination and restructuring costs, net 4.5 2.2 Customer bankruptcy charge 1.3 0.2 Asset impairment charges 1.2 5.8 Government workforce subsidies (18.7 ) (11.1 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 0.4 2.0 Severance and furlough costs 2.2 6.0 Strategic financing evaluation costs 0.7 0.3 Adjusted operating income $16.0 $9.9 Sales $403.6 $400.8 Contract termination and restructuring costs, net (2.3 ) 1.9 Customer bankruptcy charge 0.4 –– Adjusted sales $401.7 $402.7 Adjusted operating margin 4.0 % 2.5 %





Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended

November 30, Six Months

Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selling, general and administrative expenses $43.4 $57.1 $88.7 $115.2 Investigation and remediation compliance costs (2.8 ) (2.4 ) (4.1 ) (5.2 ) Severance and furlough costs (0.7 ) (0.9 ) (3.0 ) (1.7 ) Government workforce subsidies 0.6 –– 1.6 –– Strategic financing evaluation costs (0.7 ) –– (1.0 ) –– Stock-based compensation (1.8 ) (2.8 ) (4.5 ) (7.1 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $38.0 $51.0 $77.7 $101.2





Adjusted Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities from

Continuing Operations

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months

Ended

November 30, Six Months

Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $27.6 $19.9 $67.4 $(10.2 ) Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program: Beginning of period 55.7 86.2 74.3 86.2 End of period (48.9 ) (85.7 ) (48.9 ) (85.7 ) Adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $34.4 $20.4 $92.8 $(9.7 )





Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions - unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, Year Ended

May 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) $8.2 $14.2 $(6.3 ) $18.6 $4.4 Loss from discontinued operations 6.2 5.9 6.8 18.6 20.4 Income tax expense 5.2 6.0 1.4 9.4 5.6 Other expense, net 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.4 2.1 Interest expense, net 1.3 1.8 2.9 3.9 8.8 Depreciation and intangible amortization 9.2 11.0 18.2 21.8 43.7 Investigation and remediation costs 2.8 2.4 4.1 5.5 10.1 Loss on sale of business –– –– 19.5 –– –– Asset impairment charges 1.2 –– 7.0 –– 11.0 Contract termination and restructuring costs, net 4.5 –– 6.7 –– 31.3 Customer bankruptcy charge 1.3 –– 1.5 –– 1.6 Government workforce subsidies (18.7 ) –– (29.8 ) –– (2.8 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs 0.4 –– 2.4 –– 4.9 Severance and furlough costs 2.2 0.9 8.2 1.6 7.1 Strategic financing evaluation costs 0.7 –– 1.0 –– 0.4 Stock-based compensation 1.8 2.8 4.5 7.1 7.3 Adjusted EBITDA $27.0 $45.2 $48.6 $86.9 $155.9





Net Debt

(In millions- unaudited) November 30,

2020 November 30,

2019

Total debt $222.1 $198.3 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (110.0 ) (38.2 ) Net debt $112.1 $160.1





Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions - unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended May 31, 2020 $155.9 Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended November 30, 2019 (86.9 ) Plus: Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended November 30, 2020 48.6 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 $ 117 . 6 Net debt at November 30, 2020 $112.1 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

0.95



