HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $34.5 million compared to $37.4 million for 2019, a decrease of 7.8%.

  • Loss from operations was $2.0 million compared to $3.1 million in 2019.

  • Gross margin improved to 19.3% compared to 17.6% in 2019.

  • Net loss was $1.8 million compared to $3.6 million in 2019.

  • Net loss per share was $0.19 compared to $0.38 for 2019.

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.9 million at September 30, 2020.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated, “In spite of the very challenging trading circumstances, I am pleased that the fiscal year-end financial performance has improved relative to the previous year.

"Importantly, as trading conditions improve, particularly within the retail sector, we will continue to build momentum in terms of achieving profitability. Additionally, our underlying business within the design division remains robust, and with the addition of Kablooe Design, I am confident that will continue to strengthen. Thus, whilst there has continued to be the predictable decline in our historical core business, I am strongly encouraged by Forward’s progress this fiscal year. 

"During this fiscal year, we will seek to build upon the considerable momentum we have been able to achieve despite the exceptional trading environment. It is for this very reason that I look forward to the future with cautious optimism."

The tables below are derived from the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-K for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Please also refer to the Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business. 

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding momentum and growth in our business. Forward has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks include the inability to expand our customer base, pricing pressures, lack of success of our salespeople, failure to develop products at a profit, failure to commercialize products that we develop and unanticipated issues with our affiliated sourcing agent, failure to take advantage of synergies between Kablooe. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, Forward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

About Forward Industries

Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution provider to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing design and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand-held electronic devices, we are now a one-stop shop for design development and manufacturing solutions serving a wide range of clients in the industrial, commercial, medical and consumer industries.

Contact:
Forward Industries, Inc.
Anthony Camarda, CFO
(631) 547-3041


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 September 30,
  2020   2019 
Assets    
    
Current assets:   
Cash$2,924,627  $3,092,813 
Accounts receivable, net 7,602,316   6,695,120 
Inventories 1,275,694   1,608,827 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 419,472   441,502 
    
Total current assets 12,222,109   11,838,262 
    
Property and equipment, net 215,323   243,002 
Intangible assets, net 1,531,415   1,248,712 
Goodwill 1,758,682   2,182,427 
Investment -   326,941 
Operating lease right of use assets, net 3,512,042   - 
Other assets 116,697   255,008 
    
Total assets$19,356,268  $16,094,352 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Line of credit$1,000,000  $1,300,000 
Note payable to Forward China 1,600,000   1,600,000 
Accounts payable 197,022   315,444 
Due to Forward China 3,622,401   3,236,693 
Deferred income 485,078   219,831 
Current portion of notes payable 983,395   54,799 
Current portion of capital leases payable 18,411   39,941 
Current portion of deferred consideration 45,000   834,000 
Current portion of operating lease liability 259,658   - 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 615,401   694,972 
Total current liabilities 8,826,366   8,295,680 
    
Other liabilities:   
Notes payable, less current portion 529,973   - 
Operating lease liability, less current portion 3,359,088   - 
Capital lease liability, less current portion 12,769   26,438 
Deferred rent -   60,935 
Deferred consideration, less current portion 45,000   - 
Total other liabilities 3,946,830   87,373 
    
Total liabilities 12,773,196   8,383,053 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders' equity:   
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;   
9,883,851 and 9,533,851 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020  
and 2019, respectively 98,838   95,338 
Additional paid-in capital 19,579,684   18,936,130 
Accumulated deficit (13,095,450)  (11,320,169)
    
Total shareholders' equity 6,583,072   7,711,299 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$19,356,268  $16,094,352 
    


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  
 For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30,
  2020   2019 
    
    
Revenues, net$34,478,358  $37,409,030 
Cost of sales 27,839,851   30,828,148 
Gross profit 6,638,507   6,580,882 
    
Sales and marketing 1,950,704   1,965,230 
General and administrative 5,655,186   7,713,035 
Goodwill impairment 1,015,000   - 
    
Loss from operations (1,982,383)  (3,097,383)
    
Fair value adjustment of earn-out consideration (350,000)  260,000 
Fair value adjustment of deferred cash consideration 16,000   36,000 
Interest income (60,932)  - 
Interest expense 174,962   201,004 
Other expense, net 3,701   13,805 
Loss before income taxes (1,766,114)  (3,608,192)
    
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,167   (4,162)
    
Net loss$(1,775,281) $(3,604,030)
    
Net loss per share:   
Basic$(0.19) $(0.38)
Diluted$(0.19) $(0.38)
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic 9,583,441   9,532,034 
Diluted 9,583,441   9,532,034 
    

 