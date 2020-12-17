Business Technology Trends and Predictions

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Technology Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As business models for creating value continue to shift, new business strategies are constantly emerging and digital innovation has become an ongoing imperative. The monthly Business Technology Journal delivers a comprehensive treatment of these strategies to help your organization address and capitalize on the opportunities of this digital age.



Business Technology Journal is unlike academic journals: Each monthly issue is led by an expert Guest Editor, and includes five to seven substantial articles, case studies, research findings, and/or experience-based opinion pieces that provide innovative ideas and solutions to the challenges business technology professionals face right now - and prepares them for those they might face tomorrow. Written by internationally known thought leaders, academics, and practitioners - you can be certain you're getting the uncensored perspectives of global experts.



You'll benefit from strategic insight on how the latest movements in digital innovation and transformation, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, analytics and cloud, to name a few, are changing the business landscape for both new and established organizations and how cutting-edge approaches in technology leadership, enterprise agility, software engineering, and business architecture can help your organization optimize its performance and transition to these new business models.



As a Business Technology Journal subscriber, you'll have round-the-clock, fully searchable access to all the current and past Business Technology Journal issues dating back 14 years. You'll also receive the weekly Business Technology Journal Advisor - an email bulletin delivered straight to your inbox offering expert advice on hot-button issues in a concise, easy-to-read format. The archives of these Advisors can also be accessed as part of your online license.



Key features:

Unlimited, fully searchable access to all Business Technology Journal issues - which includes a 12-year issue archive!

Free PDF downloads of all issues

The weekly Business Technology Journal Advisor

Strategic insight on digital innovation and transformation, AI, ML, blockchain, technology leadership, IoT, big data, analytics, security, cloud, architecture, agility and more!

The Business Technology Journal will help you:

Keep pace with and stay ahead of emerging technologies

Build a foundation to accelerate continuous transformation and innovation

Adapt and respond quickly to a continuously changing technology landscape

Address the challenges that change and disruptive new business models bring

Gain global perspectives and solutions to today's most critical business technology issues

Get a 360-degree viewpoint from business practitioners, academic researchers, and thought leaders

Benefit from lessons learned and pitfalls to avoid

Develop well-supported arguments on how to get your organization to improve its IT operations

Navigate and capitalize on the opportunities presented by new technologies and disruptive business models

Put your IT concerns in a business context

Newly published and upcoming issues:

Industry 4.0

DSS/AI/ML

Cutting-Edge Agile

The Next Frontier in Automation

Business Technology Trends and Predictions

Fintech: Emerging Trends, Future Directions

Riding the Next Wave of Cloud Computing

Building a Digital Business Starts with Data

The Critical Need for Governance

Architecture + Agile: The Yin & Yang of Organizational Agility

Fog/Edge Computing: Opportunities, Case Studies, Challenges

Transforming the Customer Experience

Blockchain: Where Are We Now? Where Are We Headed?

For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5kyp2

