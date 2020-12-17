TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more long-term care homes fall into dire staffing crises, the Ontario Health Coalition expressed its anger and disappointment with the government’s staffing report released today.
“We expected that they would launch a recruitment drive right now because long-term care is in the worst crisis it has ever been in. Instead, we got a report that is tone deaf and has no sense of urgency. It is full of buzzwords and reannouncements and includes timeline that is too late to make any difference in the lifetimes of the people who are living in the homes now,” said Natalie Mehra, executive director.
“In contrast, the province of Quebec launched a central recruitment drive, hired 10,000 PSWs, paid them for training, fast tracked the training and got them into long-term care homes in time for the second wave,” said Ms. Mehra noting that Quebec accomplished all of this between June 1 and October. “This shows what a government that is actually committed to saving lives and providing even basic care to keep people alive and safe does. Compare what Ontario is doing. It is scandalous.”
The concrete items announced are as follows:
There is no information on when the government will actually start any serious recruitment. No word on improving full-time work. No word on improving wages and working conditions. “If we sound frustrated, it is because we are. Without any exaggeration thousands of residents are suffering, they are dying. This report reads like a delay tactic, not like any serious commitment to address the critical shortfalls of care that are happening right now,” Ms. Mehra concluded.
