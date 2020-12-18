Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the technological progress of LiDAR systems, the airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to expand over the forecast timeframe, resulting in a decrease in physical effort and improved performance. In the market for airborne laser scanning, the railway and highway authorities use aerial mapping facilities offered by various suppliers. The rise in logistics and transport activities is stimulating the growth of the market of airborne LiDAR services.

However, in heavy fog or low hanging clouds, airborne LiDAR is inefficient. Yet, it is tough to interpret quite a big database by airborne LiDAR. The growth of the global airborne LiDAR market is predicted to be hindered by these factors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Merrick & Company, Inc. acquired the Chemical and Energy business from Benham, a Haskell group subsidiary. This acquisition will enhance Merrick & Company’s position in North America for Energy and Chemical business.

The key advantage of fixed-wing aircraft is that it can still operate in adverse circumstances, such as rain, snow, and fog; thus, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 16.7%.

Due to the wide use of image sensing, the camera segment is expected to see steady growth over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast timeframe, North America accounts for the largest market owing to the growing use of airborne lidars in archaeology to classify the now underpopulated terrain ruins and are anticipated to augment the market demand in the region of North America.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Bathymetric Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAVs Fixed Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cameras Lasers Micro-electromechanical Systems Inertial Navigation Systems GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Exploration & Detection Corridor Mapping Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Mining Aerospace & Defense Transportation & Logistics Agriculture Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



